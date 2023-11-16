Festive fun at Vicar Lane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vicar Lane is inviting customers to experience the magic of Christmas, with a visit to their winter wonderland to meet Santa!

On specified dates and times from Saturday 18th November until Christmas Eve, families can find Santa in his cosy grotto ready to wish all a Merry Christmas. Tickets to visit are £8.50 each and every child will receive a gift and certificate to take home.

Vicar Lane will also offer Autism Friendly Santa Experiences (on selected dates and times). This experience aims to support children with autism and sensory conditions to enjoy all of the Christmas magic in a more calming and relaxed environment. These sessions must be booked in advance.

In addition to Santa’s grotto, there is a whole host of fun to keep all the family entertained on the run up to the big day.

On specified dates in December, between 11am-4pm, Vicar Lane is inviting families to come along to Santa’s workshop to get writing their letters to Santa. Plus! There will be lots of Christmas crafts for all to get involved in. Santa’s elf workshop will be located next to Waterstones.

Vicar Lane’s very own Elf Training Academy will also be open on Saturday 16th December and Friday 22nd December between 11am to 4pm. This will be located next to Waterstones.

On Sunday 19th November, Vicar Lane will be kicking off the festivities with their annual Christmas light switch on. Between 12pm to 5pm, there will be performers on stilts lighting up Vicar Lane with their magnificent costumes.

On Saturday 25th November, between 10am to 4pm, there will be a day of festive fun. Visitors are sure to have a ‘bear-y’ merry time as Snowy the polar bear will be roaming around Vicar Lane ready to spread festive cheer throughout the day. Visitors will also be able to take part in the personalised bauble workshop. The workshop will be located next to Waterstones and no advance booking is required. Subject to availability.

For more information on opening times of the grotto and everything that is on over Christmas please visit https://www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk/.