Festival Sessions 2024: Tickets are now live for Hayfield's music, arts and performance festival

Festival Sessions 2024, Hayfield's very own annual music, arts, and performance festival, is back and bigger than ever! Taking place from Friday, September 6th to Sunday, September 8th, this vibrant event transforms the tranquil village of Hayfield into an exciting hub of creativity and celebration.

Tickets are now live for Festival Sessions 2024: a music, arts, and performance festival held in the village of Hayfield, High Peak. This year, the festival will run from Friday, September 6th, to Sunday, September 8th.

Hosted by The Tent People, a dedicated social enterprise, Festival Sessions promises an unforgettable experience for all ages.

Founded in 2021, The Tent People aim to drive inclusion in rural areas by creating dynamic community arts experiences. They are renowned for their innovative use of tents to host fun and educational events that celebrate the great outdoors. Festival Sessions is a key part of their mission to bring together diverse artists and performers in a vibrant three-day festival.

2023 Festival Sessions

This year’s Festival Sessions, taking place just off the Sett Valley Trail, Hayfield, will feature five uniquely curated sessions over three days, each offering something special. The lineup includes Ghetto Fabulous, AMC Gospel Choir, and DJ Kingsize (Dawn Raid). In addition, a wide selection of independent, talented creatives and artists will perform, helping to create a rich and diverse cultural experience. It promises to be a weekend of incredible performances, community spirit, and artistic expression.

Joss and Lynds, Festival Directors, say:

“We are so excited and proud of our incredible lineup for this year’s Festival Sessions. We spent a long time curating a lineup that is representative, high-quality, diverse, and culturally enriching. Being able to provide a platform for such talented individuals, while simultaneously offering city-quality cultural experiences to people in rural areas without the need to travel, is truly an amazing achievement. Our aim is to bring people together in unique, creative, and inclusive ways, and that's exactly what Festival Sessions accomplishes.”

Tickets are available for each individual session. A very limited number of Early Bird Tickets are now live for just £10 plus booking fees. This discounted price is only available until July 6th, or until they’re sold out.

All under-16s attend for free but must be accompanied by a paying adult. There is no minimum age limit, and everyone is welcome.