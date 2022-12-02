Festival of Food and Drink announces Thoresby Park as its new home for the celebratory tenth anniversary in 2023

Festival of Food and Drink, the East Midlands’ largest celebration of local food producers and global flavours, has confirmed it will be moving to a brand-new location for its tenth year, taking place from Saturday 16th – Sunday 17th September 2023.

Loyal visitors to the established festival, which boasts over 170 food and drink traders will not have to travel far however, as the event which was previously held at Clumber Park, will be moving to a fresh new location just minutes away. Thoresby Park is a vibrant neighbouring estate, making it even easier for the residents of Nottinghamshire and the surrounding areas to enjoy a great day out at one of the region’s best loved foodie festivals!

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to a feast of fantastic street food traders, bars, and artisan producers, the family-friendly festival also offers a wide-range of have-a-go activities for visitors to take part in, from wine-tasting sessions and cocktail masterclasses, to a specialist Children’s Cookery School allowing younger visitors to make their very own tasty treats, which in previous years has included pasta, butter, gnocchi and ice cream.

Festival of Food & Drink - Thoresby Park, 16th-17th September, 2023

The festival’s hugely popular Cookery Theatre will also return for 2023, with a stellar line-up of well-known faces from the culinary world. Previous guests have included Masterchef’s John Torode, Bake Off’s John Whaite, TV chef Phil Vickery and food author Rosemary Shrager, who have hosted delicious cookery demonstrations in the 500-seat theatre, whilst sharing special hints and tips with audience members to recreate at home. The line-up for the event’s tenth anniversary will be announced in the coming months. Food & Drink

The festival’s hugely popular VIP tickets have returned for 2023, offering visitors priority parking, fast-track entry, a goody bag, and entry to the VIP Marquee, which offers a chance to meet the special celebrity guests for just £25.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad