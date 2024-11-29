Festival family days out that are filled with flying fun

This Christmas, parents are looking for searching for ways to keep their children entertained, while giving them an outlet for their excitement in the lead-up to the big day.

Oxygen Derby is hosting a special one-off Christmas party and offering a bounce pass so you can keep coming back over the school holidays and let the kids loose on over 80 interconnected trampolines, a cardio wall, a soft play area, and a mega-airbag.

On Friday 20th December, Oxygen Derby is hosting the Neon Night Before Christmas from 6pm-8pm, where bouncers can expect two hours of festive fun, a DJ playing Christmas tunes all night long and games with prizes to be won.

Tickets cost £17pp and cover entry, a hotdog (a vegan version is also available) and unlimited squash.

Meanwhile, Oxygen’s Jingle Jump Pass will let you visit the venue on any five weekdays between 23rd December and 6th January, when the park is open, giving you plenty of ways to extend the festivities and burn off excess energy. The Pass costs £30, making each jump session just £6, which works out to be a significant saving compared to the usual session cost of £12.

To help families get a headstart on Christmas, Oxygen Derby is offering a 20% discount on gift vouchers purchased in their Black Friday deals.

Find out more or book tickets here https://oxygenactiveplay.co.uk/derby