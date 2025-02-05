Farm just outside Derby bursting with new life for spring

Spring is in the air as a farm prepares to welcome hundreds of new lambs, chicks, piglets, calves and kid goats.

The National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, will be alive with the pitter patter of tiny feet and hooves as New Life on the Farm springs in to action this half-term.

From Saturday 15th to Sunday 23rd February families will be able to meet the new arrivals, bottle feed lambs and learn more about rural life on a farm.

One of the busiest times of the year for farmers, over 16 million ewes give birth each year in the UK. See a spring lamb being born in the sheep maternity ward as the Lambing Live Tent returns with the ‘Ewe Tube’ Channel, welcome the new calves and kid goats or meet the chicks as they arrive in the hatchery.

New lambs arriving at National Forest Adventure Farm this Spring

Tom Robinson, who runs the National Forest Adventure Farm with brother Ivor, said it was a great opportunity for families to explore the 40 acres of fun countryside activities while finding out more about life on the farm.

He said: “Spring is always a magical time at the farm with lots for families to see and do. The arrival of the lambs, chicks, piglets and other animals mean the site is always bustling with activity and children can’t wait to try feeding and meeting the young farm animals up close.

“This year we have 95 ewes in our special sheep maternity ward during half term and the Lambing Live YouTube channel offers a rare glimpse at life behind the scenes.

“With hundreds of new arrivals from fluffy chicks to baby piglets, calves and goats, a Spring farm visit is guaranteed to provide families with lots of enjoyable ways to spend some quality time together outdoors.”

The first event of the new year for the family-run farm it marks the start of the new season of events for the National Forest Adventure Farm which welcomes over 150,000 visitors to the attraction every year.

Entrance to New Life on the Farm also includes all the usual farm favourites including pedal Go-karts, frisbee golf, Jurassic Canyon sand fossil dig, tractor rides, animal barn, giant jumping pillows Karts and JCB Big Dig Zone.

New Life on the Farm will be held from Saturday 15th to Sunday 23rd February.

Tickets start from £14.50, plus a £2.50 booking fee per booking, and can be ordered online.

More information is available at https://www.adventurefarm.co.uk/event/newlife/