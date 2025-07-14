Fantastic summer of fun in store for families at Gulliver’s Kingdom

Gulliver’s Kingdom theme park has a fun-filled, action-packed summer of adventure lined up to keep youngsters entertained during the school holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resort in Matlock Bath, Derbyshire is preparing to welcome thousands of families over the summer period, with Gully, Gilly and the gang ready to greet visitors of all ages.

There is a new ride for 2025 too, with the Tree Top Drop already proving to be a great hit, boasting spectacular views of the surrounding Peak District countryside, before plunging riders down a 15-metre drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the other popular rides, attractions, shows and activities are there to be explored, including the zany Upside Down House in the park’s magical Fairy Kingdom area, the amazing animatronic dinosaurs, the Pirate Ship, and the Safari Kingdom area, which has a cool adventure trail for children to explore and is now home to the fantastic Flying Bikes ride.

Summer of fun at Gulliver’s Kingdom

And Beano favourites Dennis and Gnasher will also be making daily appearances throughout the summer.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “The school summer holidays is probably our busiest and most exciting time of the year at the park. It’s wonderful to see so many children – and their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles! – having so much fun and we can’t wait to welcome everyone for summer 2025.

“We will be staging our annual Summer Sparks Spectacular on Saturday, August 30, when our opening hours will be extended to 8.30pm, with a dazzling fireworks display starting around 8.45pm. Don’t miss out, it will be as busy as it is spectacular!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gulliver’s Kingdom opens daily from 10.30am-5.00pm, with tickets for the school summer holiday period costing from £21 per person, with children under 90cms in height going free.

If you are looking to give your family a special treat, why not turn your visit to Gulliver’s Kingdom into an overnight stay, with a variety of family accommodation options available, including Pirate Cabins, Promenade Rooms, and Princess or Wizard Suites, along with an indoor camping area right next door to the park.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk