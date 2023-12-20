News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Famous Belly Dancer at New Mills Art Theatre

As you can see Fatima Fandango, Belly Dancer extraordinaire, is having a little rest due to her exhausting dance routines and full-on schedule of rehearsals right up to the Christmas and New Year break.
By ANGELA HULMEContributor
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fatima, the ultimate panto Dame, is appearing in New Mills Art Theatre’s production of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves.

In early January, along with the rest of the cast and Ali Baba’s well-fed camel, she will be back on stage to achieve panto perfection for opening night in February.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves will be showing on February 2, 3, 4 and 9, and 10, 2024, at New Mills Art Theatre, Jodrell Street, SK22 3HJ.

Most Popular
Cast of Ali Baba and the Forty TheivesCast of Ali Baba and the Forty Theives
Cast of Ali Baba and the Forty Theives

Tickets: http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/arttheatrepantomime (Booking fees apply).

Evening Performances at 7.15pm: Friday 2, Friday 9, Saturday 10 February 2024.

Matinee Performances at 2.15pm: Saturday 3, Sunday 4, Saturday 10 February (Matinees sell out very quickly).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adults £14 - Under 16's £12 - Boxes (4 x seats) £60 Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Booking fees will not apply to any tickets purchased from the Art Theatre Box Office. Tel: 07983 344 862 or email: [email protected] or call in at the Art Theatre Box Office on Sunday 7th, 14th, 21st & 28th January 2024 between 1pm and 4pm

Fatima and the entire cast wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and look forward to welcoming you all to the world of pantomime at New Mills Art Theatre.

Related topics:Tickets