Family fun day: Raising money for Alzheimer’s

As a family that has been heartbroken and experienced Alzheimer’s, we wanted to make a difference.

Sarah McNamara has worked in the care sector for over 20 years and currently works in a care home.

Sarah’s nan lived with Alzheimer’s for 10 years and lived out her remaining years in a care home. Her nan fostered for many years and had four children of her own and had so much love to give.

Sarah is married to Lee whose uncle had Alzheimer’s, they recently lost him last November. The family were then hit with another devastating blow at the beginning of this year when Lee's mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and after suffering from pneumonia three times this year, has resulted in it being in an advanced state and she is now being looked after in a care home.

Fun Day

Sarah and Lee thought they would love to get the community together and raise as much money as they can for the Alzheimer’s Society, as it’s so close to their hearts, by holding a family fun day. They got together with The Hollies at Inkersall, the Alzheimer’s Society, and local businesses who have donate prizes for the raffle, and also have local businesses to come to the fun day to do stalls.

The fun day is at the hollies on Sutton Crescent at Inkersall on Sunday, 13 July, 12.30pm to 6pm, with a fun packed day including a tombola, live bands, bouncy castle, bar, raffle, face painting and much more.

So please come down and enjoy the day with us, and help us raise as much as we can.

All proceeds to go to the Alzheimer’s Society.