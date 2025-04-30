Family farm bursting with fun as ‘Willy Wonka of bubbles’ brings bubble bonanza to the Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bubble bonanza is taking over a farm park just outside Derby as the UK’s leading 12 times Guiness World Record bubbleologist brings his unique mix of show stopping giant bubbles to the family friendly attraction.

Samsam Bubbleman, who has performed for HRH King Charles and even featured in the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony and Disney’s 2019 remake of Dumbo, will be delighting visitors at the National Forest Adventure Farm, in Burton, with his magical displays of awe-inspiring bubble shows.

With bubble volcanoes, giant bubbles big enough to hold excited fans and even square bubbles the 40-acre farm park will be bursting with outdoor fun from Saturday, May 24 to Sunday, June 1.

Ivor Robinson, who owns the National Forest Adventure Farm with brother Tom, said: “Every year we look to bring something new and exciting for families to enjoy. We are really excited to have Samsam Bubbleman joining us this year as we add some bubble magic to the half term activities. Bursting with fun and lots of extreme bubble fun, expect to be amazed and entertained with everything from giant bubbles to Crumpet the Cows new bubble wagon showering families with bubble popping fun.”

Princess bubble will also be touring the farm handing out her own surprise treats for little ones with giant bubble machines dotted around to shower guests with hours of bubble fun.

Admission to Bubble Bonanza includes access to the usual farm park attractions including the giant indoor soft play, outdoor adventure play area, animal display areas, barrel stampede ride, meet and feed animal areas, outdoor go-karts, guinea pig petting, jumping pillows, JCB big dig zone, musical maze, Jurassic sand play and fossil dig, mini quad bikes and the record-breaking Mega Slide Mountain – the longest in the UK.

Samsam Bubbleman, has been called the ‘Willy Wonka of bubbles’ by BBC presenter Chris Evans. With over 25 years of experience, he is the world’s leading expert in soap bubbles. He holds 12 Guiness World Records, including the Most People Inside a Giant Bubble- which is astonishingly 50 - and has performed all around the world to celebrities including Lady Gaga, Sir Paul McCartney and Shakira.

Tickets are available at www.adventurefarm.co.uk and start from £15.99 with an additional £2.50 booking fee.