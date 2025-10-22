Families encouraged to get crafty with colourful public art installation near Derby

Families are being given the chance to get crafty this half term as part of a community art project to create a colourful life size tree in Burton, just 20 minutes from Derby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yarn Tree, inspired by public art specialists Making Trails, will be made from pompoms and wool tassels crafted in the community and hung together to form a colourful tree in Burton town centre.

To mark the launch of Crafty Attic, the town’s new makers’ market, in Market Place, families are being given the chance to get involved by making their own pompoms to hang on the tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From October 27 to 31, individuals can collect a free crafting pack from the creative hub which is based upstairs in Helen’s Bake House and Tea Rooms, in Market Place, Burton. They can then make their pompom or tassel at the venue or bring it back by Sunday, November 2 to be included in the display.

Free craft activity to help families get creative in the half term

Crafty Attic owner Helen Wheat, said she was looking forward to collaborating with Making Trails to give families a fun way to keep kids entertained this half term while supporting the community art installation.

She said: “The Crafty Attic is all about encouraging creativity in the town and showcasing the talented makers and artisan crafters in the area. The event will give people the chance to come and find out more as well as giving families and adults a fun free activity in the half term allowing people to be part of the exciting public art project here in the town.”

Crafty Attic is due to open its doors on Monday, October 20. The venue is a first for the town providing a hub for creative talent as well as bringing a dedicated haberdashery specialising in ribbons, thread, wool and buttons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent artisans and makers will be able to rent space to display their designs with plans to showcase more than 30 independent sellers and even introduce workshops and specialist events.

Shelves and display cases will cost between £15 and £45 a month to rent depending on the size and location giving makers the opportunity to benefit from prime town centre selling space at a fraction of the cost.

Tilley Bancroft, who owns Making Trails and is running The Yarn Tree project, is hoping to collect hundreds of acrylic wool pompoms and tassels which will allow the art sculpture to be displayed outside for everyone to admire.

She said: “The plan is to create a colourful public art piece that showcases designs from across the whole community. By bringing all the unique wool crafts together we are able to create a vibrant symbol of our community which will go on display for everyone to see. It is lovely to have Helen and the Crafty Attic supporting us and can’t wait to see all the colourful pompoms and tassels created.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making Trails, based in Russel Street, was formed in 2020, And creates bespoke art trails for councils, towns, cities, organisations and events. The 3d sculpture art trails are designed to encourage tourism, increase footfall, boost the local economy and cultivate a sense of civic pride.

More information on Crafty Attic is available by emailing [email protected]