Extended stay: Bolsover Castle hosts 'Fame, Fashion, and Fortune' through the holiday season

Anyone who fancies a rare glimpse into the lives of some of the most influential women in Derbyshire’s history has not missed their chance.

Due to its overwhelming popularity, the 'Fame, Fashion, and Fortune' project has been extended and will now be on display at Bolsover Castle until early in 2025.

The project was due to conclude this year, but its popularity has led to venues across the region booking the exhibition well into 2025 and beyond.

‘Fame, Fashion, and Fortune’ originally secured nearly £50,000 in National Lottery funding and has been a popular cultural attraction across the region.

Lacey Bates-Blinkho with the Fame, Fashion and Fortune display.

Organised by Bolsover Parish Church, the project features meticulously recreated costumes and historical narratives that have attracted thousands of visitors.

Graysons Solicitors, a firm renowned for its commitment to championing the careers of women, has been its key sponsor, and the Firm’s Lacey Bates-Blinkho has played an active part in its success.

She said: "We're a firm that has a long and proud history of championing the careers of women. To be involved in 'Fame, Fashion, and Fortune' has been a great privilege, and we’ve been thrilled to be part of its continued success."

After its time at Bolsover Castle, the exhibition is set to tour additional stately homes, museums and venues in the region.

