Explore Chesterfield and create lasting memories this summer

Feel inspired this summer by exploring Chesterfield’s huge range of adventures, experiences and days out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer in Chesterfield is set to be unforgettable, with a packed programme of festivals, family-friendly events, and heritage experiences that make the town a top destination for seasonal fun.

From the return of the much-loved Chesterfield Children’s Festival in Queen’s Park to stargazing at the Chesterfield Observatory, there’s plenty happening to enjoy the sunshine with family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're stepping back in time at a medieval exhibition, discovering ghostly tales on a haunted pub tour, or soaking up the vibrant food and music scene, Chesterfield offers the perfect backdrop for creating lasting summer memories.

Chesterfield Observatory

Chesterfield Borough Council and Destination Chesterfield have launched the Summer in Chesterfield campaign, celebrating the borough and helping you explore and immerse yourself in experiences with the people you care about.

Through content on social media, websites and e-newsletters, you can find out about a unique range of events, activities and experiences that are happening this summer. Follow the campaign to find out how you can support local businesses whilst also creating great memories.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Town Centres and Visitor Economy said: “Our borough offers something for everyone, whether it’s fun family days out, discovering hidden heritage, or adventures and experiences with friends, you can find it in Chesterfield. Explore what we have to offer, and you’ll have a fantastic summer creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Byrne, Destination Chesterfield Chair, said: "Chesterfield really comes to life in the summer, offering countless ways to enjoy quality time with family, friends and loved ones. Whether you're making memories at a festival, discovering our rich heritage, or simply enjoying great food and entertainment together, our town has so much to offer. It’s also a wonderful time to support Chesterfield’s fantastic local businesses and take pride in the community spirit that makes our borough such a welcoming and vibrant place."

Paddlesports on Chesterfield Canal

You can find out more about some of the incredible things happening this summer by visiting: www.chesterfield.co.uk/summer

Fun family days out

Chesterfield is one of the best places to raise a family and this is reflected with an incredible range of festivals, days out and experiences that lets families take the stress out of summer to create fantastic memories.

Chesterfield Children’s Festival is back in Queen’s Park on 26 and 27 July. Organised by Junction Arts you’ll find live music, theatre, storytelling, dance, games, immersive experiences and much more. Let their imagination run wild at this incredible event and relax as a family in a picturesque setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Puffin Billy in Queen's Park, Chesterfield

Explore the stunning night sky at Chesterfield Observatory to take a journey through the stars and discover the unbridled beauty of the universe.

Get active on the Chesterfield Canal as paddle sports return for the summer (weather permitting), with a chance to try out kayaking, canoeing or paddleboarding on the historic canal. You can even book for longer to explore the canal and take a break with a picnic in a beautiful setting.

Tapton Lock Festival is a fantastic way to carry the summer vibes on with live performances by musicians, poets, dancers, visual artists, and storytellers on 6 and 7 September. With free activities for all ages, it’s a great event to bring the whole family together.

Chesterfield Museum will be hosting a Medieval Times Exhibition from the end of July into August at Mary Swanwick Primary School. The free interactive exhibition will feature handling objects, dressing up, crafts and games. And on 2 August Lord Thomas Stanley Retinue will be attending to host a Medieval encampment with displays and talks, demonstrations and interactive bill drills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a ride on Puffin’ Billy throughout the Summer in Queen’s Park. The beloved miniature train will be running and letting visitors take in the sights on its journey around the lake.

Take a trip to the Winding Wheel Theatre to see some fantastic family friendly shows including Horrible Histories on 12 July and round off the summer with The Nutcracker on 18 September. There will also be a selection of dance shows featuring local performers through June and July.

Get on your bikes and feel the wind in your face, as the Chesterfield Cycle Festival returns from 4 to 13 July. It offers ten days of rides and events showcasing Chesterfield’s cycle network, local clubs, and the joy of getting around by bike. Whether you ride every day or just dust off your wheels once a year, there’s something for you.

Ahead of the school holidays, local blogger Molly in Derbyshire will also be curating a weekend itinerary in Chesterfield, featuring family-friendly activities, places to visit and scenic walks, all tailored for a hassle-free escape.

Hidden heritage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The borough of Chesterfield is full of history and there are lots of events and activities that will help you discover the area’s hidden past.

Starting with Chesterfield’s most famous landmark, the Crooked Spire, you’ll be able to experience a traditional Derbyshire well dressing from 23 to 31 August. There are also tower tours taking place throughout the summer, it’s a great opportunity to discover the history of the iconic landmark and soak in views of the surrounding countryside.

The borough has been an important part of the rail industry and with this year marking the 200th anniversary of the modern railway, it’s a great opportunity to learn more. Visit Barrow Hill Roundhouse to see one of the largest collections of diesel, electric and steam locomotives. You can visit on select weekends in June, July, August and September to take a ride up the Springwell branch line.

Rail was not the only important transport network in the borough’s past. The Chesterfield Canal opened in 1777 and thanks to the work of the Chesterfield Canal Trust you can take a trip along this historic and scenic waterway. With cruises running most weekends in June, July and August weather permitting, there are lots of opportunities to explore the canal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With some fantastic pubs to visit why not try one of the Chesterfield Great Historic Pub Tours? Even bigger and better for 2025 there are two tours running this summer. The Brampton Mile will let you learn about the history of each pub, with a peek into the past and the stories of pubs, people and industries long since gone. New for this year is the Great Haunted Pub Tour. Take a hair-raising journey through the history of eight haunted pubs, each packed with its own ghostly tales. Expect stories of murder, fire, and theft, along with the spirits that linger because of them.

Explore the area with the Peak Sightseer, an open top bus that will take you from Chesterfield into the heart of the Peak District. Discover spectacular views, historic villages and much more along the way.

Experiences with friends

With a fantastic food and drink scene and some great days out, Chesterfield is the perfect spot to meet friends, including your four-legged friends.

The BRM Chesterfield Festival of Cricket is back from 28 June until 6 July. With more games than ever before, including women’s matches, it’s a great chance to soak in the sunshine, enjoy a drink or two and watch first class cricket in the most picturesque ground in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield Pride is back on 19 July with a gigantic line-up that is sure to offer something for everyone. It’s a fantastic opportunity to spend time with friends and family whilst dancing the day away. Big names performing live include 911, Big Brovaz, Booty Luv, Diana Vickers, Baga Chipz and Dene Michael of Black Lace.

There are some fantastic events to support charities and spend time together. Get your pink on for the 10th anniversary of Ashgate Hospice’s fun Sparkle Night Walk on 28 June. The ten-kilometre walk around the town is a fantastic event that raises thousands for the local charity every year. Cancer Research UK is also hosting the Race for Life in Queen’s Park on 20 July. You can go at your own pace during the five-kilometre race, and why not end it with a picnic in the park.

Whether its bottomless brunch at Casa Hotel, a tour of Brampton Brewery or just relaxing in a beer garden in the sunshine, there are some fantastic food and drink spots to discover. You’ll find a great list, including dog-friendly beer gardens, on the campaign website: www.chesterfield.co.uk/summer