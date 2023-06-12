Exhibition of local art to go on display in north Derbyshire
There will be an exhibition and sale of artworks by local artists in the school room, behind Barlborough Methodist Church, New Road, Barlborough on Saturday and Sunday June 24 and 25.
By Karen WilkinsonContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:50 BST
The event will run from 10am to 4pm, admission is free, wheelchair access, and there will be tombola prizes and refreshments.
The group always has places for new members (first taster session is free) everyone is welcome, so come along and enjoy the event, and chat to one of the artists.