Ever thought of taking an ice bath?

Research has linked ice baths to alleviating symptoms associated with depression and anxiety, and just a few minutes in the water can cause your dopamine production (the feel good chemical) to increase by 2.5 times it's normal amount!

Traditionally, deliberate cold water exposure has been used for physical recovery by reducing inflammation and pain, but more recently ice baths have also been linked to improving immunity, metabolism and your body's response to stress, with tv personalities like Wim Hof demonstrating the powerful effects of the ice.

Cold plunge communities also use the power of ice baths to help manage menopause symptoms such as brain fog, insomnia, low mood and aching joints.

The ice baths are constantly filtered and cooled, they can go as low as 2 degrees!

No level of experience is needed to use the ice bath, just a willingness to experience something new and discover the incredible effects of the water. With an emphasis on mindfulness and an awareness of breathing, anybody can experience the positive impacts of cold water on the body. And whether you plunge for muscle recovery or mental health, your ice bath reasons and experience will be as unique as you.

Cold Plunge Chesterfield offers the option to plunge alone or with friends at a group session, with optional extras of an infrared sauna blanket and guided mindfulness to enhance your experience. The bath is constantly filtered and cooled to ensure that the water is fresh and at the perfect temperature. Private bookings for larger groups can also be made for friendship groups, corporate events or a celebration with a difference!