Etwall Well Dressing Festival 17th, 18th and 19th May 2025

Etwall is a small village situated 8 miles south west of Derby. Well Dressing began here in 1970 and takes place each year over the 3rd weekend in May, which this year will be on Saturday 17th, Sunday 18th and Monday 19th May 2025.

Well dressing is the art of decorating springs and wells, or places where wells used to be located, with pictures made from natural growing things. This ancient craft is thought to have pagan origins developed from the age old fear and worship of water gods and spirits.

Nine well dressings will be on display this year commemorating anniversaries and topical themes, which this year will include:

Hans Christian Andersen, Celebrating Sustainability, The Secret Garden, Under the sea and Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

Close-up of Etwall Cricket Club well dressing from 2024.

Both village churches will also have themed floral decoration.

All well dressings will be erecting at their locations by around 8.30am on Saturday 17th May and will be ready for viewing by visitors from mid morning. Entertainment will commence on the village green at 11am. The Blessing of the Wells is then at 11.30am, at which a multidenominational service takes place to officially open the Festival.

Anyone interested in watching one of this year's well dressings under construction can do so between Monday 12th May and Friday16th May (the week before the Festival) by phoning 07989 127013 or emailing [email protected] for an appointment.

Also, those keen to try their hand at well dressing will be able to give it a go under expert supervision during Well Dressing weekend.

Etwall Scouts well dressing from 2024.

As usual the event will have plenty of entertainment, activities and challenges for the whole family to enjoy on the Saturday and Sunday including: traditional dancing, various types of live music, together with Inflate and Paint, puppet shows, children's fairground rides and the popular Duck Trail.

Also included will be a large display of classic vehicles, the Etwall Well Dressing archive, birds of prey, an art exhibition by local artists and over 20 craft fair and other stalls.

Visitors will also be able to take a welcome break during their visit to sample homemade food, street food and refreshments on offer at various locations around the village.

The beneficiaries of this year’s Well Dressings are:

Blessing of the wells service.

• Feel Alive Hub

• 3rd Etwall Guides

• Family Support Derbyshire

• Egginton Primary School

Etwall Women's Institute well dressing from 2024

Admission is free, as is parking for cars and coaches.

For further information go to our Facebook page or email: [email protected].

Location: Etwall, Derbyshire DE65 6LU