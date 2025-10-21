Enjoy Tipi Christmas in Chesterfield this festive season

Chesterfield Borough Council is excited to announce a brand new festive experience into the town centre this year - with recent regeneration works creating the perfect event space to host ‘Tipi Christmas'.

Tipi Christmas will be in the heart of Chesterfield Market from Friday, November 7 to 9pm on Wednesday, December 31.

Visitors will be able to enter the cosy Tipi complete with twinkling lights, seasonal hot drinks and festive cheer - throughout the day and into the evening, making it a great place to meet friends and family. This could enhance people’s shopping trips or provide a great start to an evening at the theatre or one of the many fantastic local restaurants.

The Tipi will be serving refreshments like hot chocolate, mulled wine and other seasonal treats and there will be an open fire greeting visitors as they step inside from the cold.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “This is set to be a fantastic attraction for people to visit in Chesterfield. The recent market regeneration works have created a great space where we can host events such as this, which can attract more people into the town centre.

“I’m sure the whole family will enjoy a trip to the Tipi. We hope that as many people as possible will come along and experience the festive spirit inside Tipi Christmas.”

Brett Jackson, owner and founder of Tipi Christmas, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Tipi Christmas to Chesterfield this winter. The newly developed market square is the perfect setting to create a warm and magical festive hub where families, friends, and the whole community can come together.

“We can’t wait to welcome residents and visitors alike to enjoy mulled wine, indulgent hot chocolates, and plenty of festive cheer. We’re looking forward to making Tipi Christmas a special part of Chesterfield’s celebrations and helping everyone get into the Christmas spirit.”

More information about visiting the Tipi will be available on the council’s social media channels.

Chesterfield also has a packed event programme planned for Christmas, with entertainment happening across the festive period. Keep an eye on the Chesterfield Borough Council’s social media channels and website for more details closer to the time.