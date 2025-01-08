Embark on the adventure of a lifetime with Blythe House Hospice's Iceland Trek 2026

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you ready to challenge yourself and create unforgettable memories? Blythe House Hospice invites you to join Team Blythe House for an extraordinary adventure as they conquer the Iceland Trek from 4th – 9th March 2026!

This is your chance to explore Iceland's awe-inspiring landscapes, from active volcanoes and expansive lava fields to bubbling mud pools and soothing hot springs. And if you're lucky, you might even witness the magical Northern Lights dancing across the skies.

To learn more about this incredible opportunity, join us at our information evening on Thursday, 23rd January 2025 from 6pm at Blythe House Hospice in Chapel-en-le-Frith, Eccles Fold, SK23 9TJ. Meet experienced trekkers, ask questions, and receive tips on how to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Registration for the trip includes a £450 registration fee, that’s payable at the time of booking to secure your place. You are then asked to fundraise £3,500 for Blythe House Hospice. The team will guide you every step of the way, from fundraising ideas to training tips.

Trekkers swimming in the hot springs

Rachael Gee, Events Organiser at Blythe House Hospice, shares:"We understand the fundraising target may feel daunting at first, but rest assured, our dedicated team will provide all the support you need. Join our information evening, and let us show you how achievable and rewarding this journey can be!"

This year, Team Blythe House is tackling the Sahara Desert, and the feedback has been phenomenal. One trekker shared their inspiring story:"When I saw Blythe House Hospice offering such a life-changing adventure, I couldn’t resist. The information evening answered all my questions, and I signed up immediately! The fundraising initially felt overwhelming, but the incredible support from family, friends, colleagues, people in my local pub, village hall, etc made it all manageable… and fun! The team at the hospice has supported me the whole way through, and having now reached my fundraising target, I can’t wait to get on that plane and create memories of a lifetime!

To make things even better the atmosphere in the Sahara Trek WhatsApp group has been amazing, and I have met some fabulous people I can’t wait to share these memories with! - I’m excited to take on the next adventure with Blythe House!"

Don’t miss your chance to create lasting memories, support a fantastic cause, and achieve something truly extraordinary.For more information, visit our website: www.blythehousehospice.org.uk/iceland-trek-2026