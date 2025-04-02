Egg-citing Easter fun: Hospice’s stork sculpture joins Swarkestone Nursery annual Egg Hunt!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eagle-eyed youngsters enjoying the annual Easter egg hunt at Swarkestone Nursery and Garden Centre this April can spot a stork sculpture created by volunteer gardeners from Treetops Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The handcrafted wire sculpture includes a wire ‘cloth bundle’ dangling from its beak with a decorated egg laid inside. The stork is one of several egg-laying animals created from recycled materials by local charities and schools. Sculptures are hidden around the family-run garden centre store for its alternative egg hunt.

Nat Goodrich, Treetops Relationship Manager - Community Engagement, said the hospice was ‘thrilled to be involved with the egg hunt this year’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We absolutely love the stork that our volunteer gardeners Steve Mills and David Driver have created. It’s very eye-catching and we’re sure it will be a big hit with children and families.

Nat Goodrich, Treetops Relationship Manager - Community Engagement with the stork sculpture

“Getting involved with local community events like the egg hunt is a great way for us to raise awareness of the hospice and our care for local patients and families.”

After the Easter egg hunt has finished, the stork will be returning to the 12.5-acre hospice grounds and gardens in Risley, Derbyshire. It will be enjoyed by patients, staff, volunteers and visitors alike.

The egg hunt runs at Swarkestone Nursery and Garden Centre from Saturday, 5 April to Saturday, 19 April. Children collect brass rubbings on their way around to gain a chocolate treat and then vote for their favourite sculpture. The winning sculpture team will receive a fantastic prize of a gardening bundle worth £250.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treetops Hospice, one of the leading end-of-life care charities in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families. Every year, Treetops provides vital care and support to over 2,000 people across Derbyshire.

Treetops is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need and welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate