Eckington Friday Market is gaining its popularity

Dating back, historically Eckington was always a market town. You may remember the days coming down to the market with your parents spending the afternoon browsing the stalls and visiting local shops.

It is pleasing to see the revitalised Eckington Friday Market is still popular with our residents and visitors from the wider area, and receiving great support for the support of regular traders in the recent months, not forgetting the volunteers who have been so important in that renewal. Therefore, the regular market will continue to be on every Friday, from 9am - 3pm.

On that day, the traders and local shops are offering a wide variety of products such as fresh fruits and vegetables, fish, cheese, cakes, chocolates, household essentials, clothes, gifts & toys, plants and flowers.

Additionally, during school holidays there will be a special market taking place with entertainment for both children and adults. The first special ones have been added to the calendar. Those will take place on 23rd February and 29th March.

"The improvement in offerings is seen each week. With spring coming very soon we are expecting more stall holders joining our Eckington Friday Market on a regular basis. We are very glad for the support of our regular traders and we are always looking for traders with new and interesting offerings to join our community", says Roz Bullimore, current market manager.