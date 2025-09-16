Echoes of the Soul: A celebration of culture and community in Chesterfield
The Association, a registered charity with more than four decades of service, has long been at the heart of the town’s community life. Its work goes far beyond celebrating Asian heritage – offering language classes, wellbeing workshops, social activities and advice services for people of all backgrounds.
At its core, the Association is about bringing people together, building friendships, and supporting local communities.
One of its proudest achievements is its annual autumn gathering, held around the time of Diwali, which has grown into one of Chesterfield’s most anticipated cultural events.
Each year audiences enjoy a rich mix of performances, food and displays that reflect both local talent and international artistry. It is not a religious celebration, but a cultural one – an invitation for everyone to share in an evening of joy and discovery.
This year’s Echoes of the Soul promises an especially exciting programme:
A groundbreaking collaboration between the Irish Entertainment Group and Kathak Rockers by Kumar Sharma, blending Irish dance and Indian Kathak with live musicians in a dynamic cross-cultural performance.
An English folk performance by Hannah James, a much-loved artist whose evocative voice and storytelling bring a local tradition to the stage.
A duet of Bharatanatyam and Odissi, two classical Indian dance forms performed by Dr Sumana Narain and Ankita Das, celebrating movement, rhythm and story.
Live Sand Animation by Sudam Pradhan, an internationally renowned artist who creates breathtaking stories in sand, live before the audience.
In the run-up to the main event, there are also free creative workshops for any school age kids:
Kathak Dance Workshop – Grassmoor Community Centre –Wednesday 8 October, 4–6pm
Sand Art Workshop – Pavilion, Barnes Park, Grassmoor – Thursday 9 October, 4–6pm
Both workshops are open to all and offer a chance to get hands-on with art and dance in a fun, family-friendly setting.
The Chair of the Asian Association said: “This isn’t just a showcase of performances – it’s a celebration of culture and community. We’re proud to create a space where people of all backgrounds can come together, enjoy world-class talent, and support a charity that works for the whole of Chesterfield.”
Saturday, October 11, from 6.30pm onwards, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield
Tickets are available now. Join us for Echoes of the Soul – an evening where art, culture and community spirit shine brightly - Events / Tickets | Asianassociationches