Easter 'Eggstra' event at Crich Tramway Village

Families can take part in an ‘Eggventure’ to help the Super Eggs save Easter, with the chance to win a prize after completing the Easter trail, which takes them on a journey around the museum.

Other fun seasonal activities include egg rolling, an Easter Show, face painter and a chance to make your own Easter Bonnet chicken hat.

Superhero characters and Mr. Bunny will be making appearances around the popular visitor attraction throughout the day.

Events Manager, Candi Bell, said: “This is a popular event and this season we have the added attraction of superheroes involved. Along with the chance to win prizes on the Easter Trail, there are some fantastic activities to encourage families to get involved.”

Crich Tramway Village opens at 10am each day and the Easter event is included for those with 12-month return tickets.

For more information, please see the website: tramway.co.uk

1 . Contributed Families on the vintage trams at Crich Tramway Village. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Family on the woodland walk at Crich Tramway Village. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Couples in the Exhibition Hall at Crich Tramway Village. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales