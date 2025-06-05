East Staffordshire Borough Council announces a full line-up of free community events celebrating sustainability for Great Big Green Week

East Staffordshire Borough Council joins the national Great Big Green Week and has announced a week-long line up of free community events suitable for all ages.

The jam-packed programme runs from 7th to 14th June 2025 and is part of the UK’s biggest celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature.

The eco-friendly events, workshops and activities will take place in and around the Burton area. The week will bring the community together inspiring and educating residents and businesses on greener living and sustainability across the borough. Some places are limited and booking is advised.

The week’s highlights include a family fun day, immersive storytelling, a green business networking event, talks on growing vegetables, composting and permaculture as well as an eco-cooking workshop and demonstration.

Established by The Climate Coalition the first Great Big Green Week took place in September 2021. It’s known as the largest event for climate and nature ever seen in the UK, with over 5,000 events taking place up and down the country. During the week communities, schools, businesses, religious groups and more, join together in a wave of support for action to protect the planet.

Cllr Paul Walker, Cabinet Member for Tourism, Leisure and Cultural Development, says, “We’re really proud to be part of this initiative and to be able to bring the community together through these incredible events for Great Big Green Week.

“We believe in the power of people, and we know that collective action, no matter how small can drive big changes. We have events to empower businesses, inspire generations, support people to take steps towards a greener future and most importantly we know the week is going to be a lot of fun. We hope everyone can come along and get involved.”

The week begins on Saturday 7th June with a Green Market at Burton Market Place, which will include vegan food, eco-fashion, a musical instrument amnesty and the community can pick up energy saving tips at the Home Efficiency Surgery. A community litter pick organised by Burton Conservation Volunteers and Burton Civic Society will also be taking place at the Washlands.

On Monday 9th June Burton Library will be hosting a puzzle swap whilst permaculture expert, Ryan Sandford-Blackburn from the gardening cooperative, Earthed Up!, will be giving a talk on how to grow food sustainably and live in harmony with nature at The Greenhouse in Stapenhill Cemetery.

Trent and Dove housing association will be hosting a slow cooker workshop on Wednesday 11th June at The Short Street Community Café. Their demonstration will show how to prepare an eco-friendly vegetable Bolognese which saves energy and reduces waste. In addition, a Green Business Networking Event will take place at the Brewhouse Arts Centre.

This networking event marks a key feature in East Staffordshire Borough Council’s Great Big Greek Week schedule and aims to support local businesses in adopting sustainable practices. At the event Globe Group CIC’s Tom Bedford will discuss meaningful change, Andy McKeown from Norman’s Musical Instruments will provide a local case study and share his own sustainable journey, and the Staffordshire Business and Environmental Network (SBEN) will provide information on Green Solutions funding.

Earthed Up! will be giving a second practical workshop at Short Street Community Garden on Thursday 12th June, where attendees will learn how to turn food scraps and garden waste into rich, healthy compost. On Friday 13th June The Potting Shed Retail Project, run by staff and students from Fountains High School is hosting an open day at The Greenhouse in Stapenhill Cemetery.

Concluding the week on Saturday 14th June, there will be immersive storytelling at Burton Library and a family fun day at Burton Market Place. The fun day activities will include stunt performances from the Pop Up and Ride Bike Show, historical guided walks and bike safety information from Staffordshire Police.

With community engagement at its heart, the week aims to create a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable East Staffordshire.

For more information, to register for events and to view the full line-up visit:

Great Big Green Week Diary of Events

Saturday 7th June

- Green Week Green Market – Burton Market Place - 10.30-16.00

- Washlands Litter Pick - meeting at Watson Street - 9.30-12

Monday 9th June

- Permaculture Workshop with Earthed Up! - The Greenhouse, located in Stapenhill Cemetery - 10.00-13.00

- Puzzle Swap – Burton Library - 10-12

Wednesday 11th June

- Slow Cooker Session with Trent & Dove – Vegetable Bolognese Class - The Short Street Community Café by Trent & Dove - 15.00-17.00

- Green Business Networking Event - The Brewhouse Arts Centre – 9.30-12.30

Thursday 12th June

- Composting Workshop with Earthed Up! - The Short Street Community Garden 10.00-13.00

Friday 13th June

- Greenhouse Centre Open Day - The Greenhouse, located in Stapenhill Cemetery – 9.00-17.00

Saturday14th June

- Tales and Trails – Burton Market Place - 10.30-4pm, concluding the week, enjoy storytelling sessions combined with nature walks, perfect for families.

- TREES – A Tale of The Rootkin Puppetry and Storytelling Workshop – Burton Library 11.00, 13.30 and 15.00