East Midlands’ Orchestra launches fundraising campaign for dementia-friendly performances

Derby-based Sinfonia Viva, the Orchestra of the East Midlands, is planning a further fundraising campaign to ensure more people with dementia and their families can enjoy high quality classical music in a relaxed setting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinfonia Viva has been selected to be a beneficiary as part of the Big Give Christmas Challenge, a match funding initiative which is running online between December 3 and 10.

The Orchestra has set itself a £5k target for individual donations which will be doubled through the Big Give match funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money raised will fund a further series of ‘Melodic Moments’. The dementia-friendly concert series is currently being held at Derby’s Museum of Making every other month until June 2025.

Sinfonia Viva's wind quintet

The relaxed one-hour afternoon concerts feature a small group of Sinfonia Viva musicians and a programme of accessible music chosen to particularly resonate with people living with dementia who can enjoy the experience alongside their family and carers.

The Italian Mill at Museum of Making has been chosen as the venue for all the concerts as it is an informal space where the audience can move about freely, respond to the music in their own way, or just sit back and enjoy the experience.

Tea and cake are provided after the concert and audience members are welcome explore the museum before or after each performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinfonia Viva CEO Lucy Galliard explained: “The feedback from the first performances in our ‘Melodic Moments’ series has been amazing.

“Our talented and experienced musicians have been particularly praised for performing with the audience rather than just for them – making sure that everyone has an enjoyable and inclusive experience.”

She continued: “Our aim through these unique concerts is to reduce loneliness and isolation of people living with dementia and support their mental well-being and that of their carers through regular group music making and performance.

“As well as improving access to inclusive music activities and performances and enabling people living with dementia and their carers to have a joyful and positive shared experience, we hope to establish a sustainable informal support network for all concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful to everyone who supported our previous Big Give fundraising campaign earlier this year and we hope now to be able to expand this programme further afield in the East Midlands in the future.”

For more information about the Big Give campaign, please visit https://donate.biggive.org/campaign/a056900002TPXD8AAP?c=77389

Tickets for Melodic Moments cost £9.50 with a free carer place for each ticket bought. https://www.sinfoniaviva.co.uk/whats-on/