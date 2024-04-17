Dronfield small businesses helping to make a big difference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The free workshop and networking breakfast event is being organised by Climate Action North East Derbyshire and Small99.

It will be hosted by Planet First Energy at their offices at 1 Dronfield Court next to Dronfield’s Civic Centre.

In just ninety minutes participants will have:

Small businesses to meet in Dronfield

• a soundly based estimate of their carbon footprint

• a practical action plan for reducing it

• access to resources and advice to help.

Local business owner and Small99 workshop facilitator, Nigel Hudson, said “This will be a practical event to help small businesses realise the opportunities and reduce the risks posed by climate change and the need for us to reduce our emissions and wastes.

"With about 6 million small businesses in the UK, if we all do a little, it can make a big difference.”

Experts from Planet First Energy will be on hand to offer advice on energy options.