Dronfield area community event returns in April bigger than ever
They will provide information on their activities and events in the main hall at Dronfield Sports Centre from 10am to 2pm. All kinds of hobby, activity, well-being, volunteering, adult education and more will be represented.
The free event is organised by the Dronfield 2gether. Shelley Hinson, Dronfield 2gether Co-ordinator, said: “The Dronfield Community Get 2gether is a great opportunity for local residents to meet up and find out about all the things that are happening in and around the town. Keeping active, making friends, and learning about all the help we can receive for our personal well-being guarantee we have a vibrant town.”
Thanks to funding from the National Lottery and support in kind from Derbyshire Voluntary Action and Rykneld Homes, the group will be running two major events this year. The Get 2gether has been timed to coincide with other events taking place nearby to extend interest and impact:
· Dronfield Library will be hosting service providers and running children’s story time
· Rykneld Homes will be running crafting activities for kids at Dronfield Barn
· Drop-in crafting sessions will be taking place at the Peel Centre
· Dronfield Community Market will be starting back up for 2024 in the sports centre car park.
Local residents needing accessible transport to attend the event can book this for free by calling Shelley on 07890 843166.