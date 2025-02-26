Double trouble for Snow White cast as Derby pupils join the show

Two sets of twins will take part in the April performance at Derby Theatre.

Two sets of twins from a Derby primary school are set to join the professional cast of an enchanting production of the classic fairytale Snow White.

The young siblings - seven-year-old Angel and Angelica, and Daniel and Andrew, eight, are amongst 10 children from Firs Primary School who were invited by contemporary dance theatre company balletLORENT to take to the stage. The show will take place at Derby Theatre on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 April 2025.

The Year 2 and 3 pupils were selected for their enthusiasm and spirit following a workshop at the Raven Street school led by balletLORENT dancers. All the young performers are aged between six and eight and they will appear in two scenes.

Ten pupils from Firs Primary School have joined the cast of balletLORENT's Snow White

The Derby shows forms part of a national tour of the Brothers Grimm favourite, however the Firs Primary pupils will not be going on the road. balletLORENT will find a new ‘young cast’ in every location on the tour.

With narration by award-winning actor Lindsey Duncan – recently seen on screen in Apple TV’s The Morning Show - and music by Dr Who composer Murray Gold, the children will be part of an impressive line-up.

Charlotte Moore is a teacher and coordinator of music at Firs Primary.

She said: “balletLORENT has given 10 of our children the incredible opportunity to perform in their professional production, working alongside experienced dancers and actors. This will be a life-changing experience, immersing them in the world of music, drama, and dance - an opportunity they truly deserve.

balletLORENT's Snow White

“We are beyond proud and as a school we will be there along with their parents supporting them on opening night.”

Aspiring dancer Angelica, hopes Snow White will be the first of many performances on stage.

She said: “The workshop showed me what being a dancer is like and I loved it. I think I was chosen to be in the show because I listened carefully to the instructions I was given and enjoyed working with my friends. I feel really happy as I have never been on stage before and I would like to be a dancer when I am older.”

Her twin Angel, who also loves to sing and dance, added: “During the workshop at school I enjoyed moving around like different animals, it was lots of fun. I am very excited because my Mum and Dad will see me on stage and they will be proud of me.”

Snow White is at Derby Theatre on 25 and 26 April 2025

Andrew and Daniel both enjoy swimming when they’re not at school, and despite some initial nerves they’re now both very excited about their upcoming acting opportunity.

Daniel said: “When we found out we were performing in the show at first we felt nervous and then that turned into joy. We want to do it because it's a once in a lifetime thing and our parents will be so proud of us.

“Before the workshop I knew I wanted to try my hardest so I spoke to my Grandma and told her that I would go out there and do my best and that's exactly what I did. Maybe that's why they chose me to be in the show.”

Andrew said: “In the workshop, Gavin from balletLORENT taught us to move in different ways. Sometimes we had to be quiet and other times loud and show different emotions. I was very happy to be selected as acting is something I enjoy.”

l-r Angelica, Andrew, Angel and Daniel

James MacGillivray, education & projects manager, balletLORENT said: "For many children, taking part in a professional stage production is a unique and transformative experience. It not only builds their confidence and creativity but also enhances their ability to collaborate, communicate, and express themselves in new ways.

Suitable for ages 5+, balletLORENT’s Snow White retains all the classic elements of the original Brothers Grimm tale, which has been familiar to story lovers for over two centuries.

The show is a significant reworking of balletLORENT's 2015/16 Snow White, which delighted audiences around the country and received glowing reviews.

Directed by balletLORENT founder Liv Lorent, the Firs Primary children will join a professional cast featuring performers of all ages. Sixty-one year old balletLORENT regular Caroline Reece plays the Queen whilst her King, Geoff Hopson, 54, came out of dance retirement especially for the production.

balletLORENT's Snow White is on Friday 25 (6.30pm) and Saturday 26 (2pm) April 2025 at Derby Theatre Main House, 15 Theatre Walk, St Peter’s Quarter, DE1 2NFTickets: £23. T: 01332 593939 or https://derbytheatre.co.uk/event/snow-white/