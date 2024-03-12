DOSportUK to host fundraiser in Bakewell to support inclusive basketball sessions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DOSportUK, a dedicated community interest company committed to providing sporting and physical activity opportunities for people with disabilities, is thrilled to announce an upcoming fundraiser in Bakewell to support its inclusive basketball sessions across Derbyshire.

On the 6th of April, between 10am and 3pm, members, parents and supporters of DOSportUK will come together at Lady Manners School, Shutts Lane, Bakewell DE45 1JA and attempt to shoot 5000 on target baskets in five hours.

Jacob Meaton, Founder and Managing Director of DOSportUK says: "We are excited to invite the community to join us in Bakewell for this special fundraiser. Our inclusive basketball sessions have had a tremendous impact on individuals with intellectual disabilities across Derbyshire, and this fundraiser will help us continue our vital work."

In addition to the shooting challenge, DOSportUK is calling on individuals and local businesses to contribute to the fundraiser by donating what they can. The funds raised will directly support the organisation's inclusive basketball sessions, which are run by volunteers and incur significant costs.

"Our inclusive basketball sessions are more than just sports activities; they are opportunities for empowerment, growth, and community building," added Jacob, "We rely on the generosity of supporters to keep these sessions accessible and impactful for all participants."