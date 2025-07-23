Discovery Time at Crich Tramway Village

Craft Activities

Crich Tramway Village, home to the National Tramway Museum, is to host Discovery Time from Monday 28th July to Friday 8th August, featuring 12 days of fun and fascinating activities for families during the school holiday.

The event offers an exciting packed programme, including how to make electric tram circuits, creating giant bubbles, willow weaving, learning about small animals, meeting characters from history and craft making.

Event Manager, Candi Bell, said: “Discovery Time is a chance for families to learn about science and history in a fun and engaging way and the event is included for those with return tickets.”

Vintage tram rides will also be in operation and there will be access to the exhibitions, woodland walk and sculpture trail, workshop viewing gallery and tram depots, featuring the best that the National Tramway Museum has to offer.

For further information visit: https://www.tramway.co.uk/whatson/discovery-week , telephone 01773 854321 or email: [email protected]