Discover what other attractions can be found near Carsington Water

Pay a visit to Severn Trent’s Carsington Water and discover what other attractions can be found in the Derbyshire region for all the family to enjoy.

Carsington Water is one of the largest reservoirs in England and has an array of activities and attractions for all the family to enjoy.

The site has three walking routes, is a haven for wildlife and is perfect for twitchers looking for a bit of birdwatching. Carsington Sports and Leisure also offers bike hire and fishing, plus a range of watersports such as rowing, canoeing, windsurfing, and kayaking.

But for those looking to take in Carsington and see what else the region has to offer are in for a treat with plenty of attractions to enjoy.

Derbyshire not only boasts Carsington Water, but also several other Severn Trent sites, such as Upper Derwent Valley, Staunton Harold, Foremark and Linacre Water.

But there is also plenty more on offer as well including Avenue Country Park and Elvaston Castle and Gardens Trust, both of which have been supported by the Severn Trent Community Fund, museums, gardens, parks and much more for everyone to explore.

Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent, said: “Carsington Water is a place for everyone to enjoy, whether that’s a family looking for a day out, wildlife enthusiasts or those looking for a bit of exercise and some fresh air.

“But there are a whole host of other attractions throughout Derbyshire, including more Severn Trent visitor sites, so now is the chance to get exploring, explore the great outdoors and see what is on offer.”

Carsington Water is the ninth largest reservoir in England and was officially opened by the Queen in May 1992.

The site has three walking routes, ranging from a short accessible one-mile loop to a more challenging 7.5-mile full circular route around the reservoir, allowing everyone to take in the breathtaking views of Carsington by foot.

For further information about Carsington, all of Severn Trent’s other visitor sites and activities that are taking place visit www.stwater.co.uk/our-visitor-sites

To find the treasure maps visit www.stwater.co.uk/wonderful-on-tap/best-of-summer