Discover timeless skills: Derbyshire Conservation & Heritage Crafts Festival coming to Cromford Mills

Blacksmithing Demonstrations

Get ready to be inspired as the very first Derbyshire Conservation and Heritage Crafts Festival makes its debut on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the historic Cromford Mills (Mill Rd, Cromford, DE4 3RQ). This exciting new event, a collaboration between the Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust, Cromford Mills, and WeaveKnitIT, promises a captivating day dedicated to celebrating, preserving, and sharing the invaluable knowledge of time-honoured heritage craft skills.

The festival is a unique opportunity to witness the magic of traditional craftsmanship up close, and is made possible thanks to a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Immerse yourself in the artistry of skilled artisans with live demonstrations spanning a remarkable range of disciplines.

Marvel at the intricate details of Decorative Elizabethan Plastering, observe the precision of Heritage Roofing and Tuck Pointing, and be captivated by the delicate art of Lace Making. From the robust work of Stone Carving and Blacksmithing to the delicate processes of Spinning and weaving, there's something to fascinate everyone. You'll also see experts in Woodworking, Sign Writing, and many more forgotten crafts brought back to life.

But it's not just about watching! The festival encourages hands-on participation with a fantastic array of "have-a-go" activities. Unleash your inner artisan by trying your hand at spinning wool, discovering the ancient craft of pewter casting, or experiencing the unique rhythm of circular knitting. Learn to create beautiful corn dollies, explore the tactile world of felting, or master the basics of drop spinning. Some activities will have a small charge, while many will be completely free, offering accessible fun for all ages.

Painting

Beyond the demonstrations and interactive sessions, the festival is a prime opportunity to connect with heritage experts and craftspeople. Bring your burning questions and tap into their vast knowledge on a variety of topics, including planning and listed buildings, building conservation, surveying, buildings at risk, and practical advice on how to look after your home. Curious about embarking on your own heritage craft journey? Experts will be on hand to guide you on how to get involved in these invaluable skills.

And for history enthusiasts, don't forget to bring your archaeological finds! An expert will be on site, ready to identify the time period of your discoveries, adding an extra layer of excitement to your visit.

"We are incredibly excited to launch the first Derbyshire Conservation and Heritage Crafts Festival," says Tricia Trice, Heritage Training and Skills Coordinator. "This event is a testament to the enduring beauty and importance of these traditional skills. We invite everyone to join us at Cromford Mills for a day of discovery, learning, and inspiration that celebrates Derbyshire's rich heritage."

Event Details:

What: Derbyshire Conservation and Heritage Crafts Festival

When: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 10 AM – 4 PM

Where: Cromford Mills, Mill Rd, Cromford, DE4 3RQ

Admission: Free Entry, Dog Friendly

Find Out More

For further details on the project, visit www.derbyshirehistoricbuildingstrust.org.uk/buildings-at-risk or follow@dhbtrust on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram