Discover life in the Medieval period - with local re-enactors, mad medicine and an epic dragon

A new exhibition and series of events aims to help visitors understand what life was like during the medieval period.

Part of Chesterfield Borough Council’s Museum on the Move project, the free Medieval Times exhibition will include lots of hands-on family friendly activities and there will be a series of special events to help make it even more exciting.

The events start with a special visit from Epico the Dragon, the magnificent creature will be coming on Tuesday 29 July to perform three live shows where visitors will have the chance to join Sir Aurelious on a quest to find and tame the beast.

On Saturday 2 August popular re-enactors Lord Thomas Stanley Retinue will be hosting an encampment with displays, talks and demonstrations as well as fun interactive drill exercises for kids to take part in. Medieval musicians will also be attending to perform and demonstrate traditional instruments.

A Medieval Jester will be visiting on Wednesday 6 August and there will be lots of family fun with juggling, circus skills, storytelling and interactive ‘how to be a fool’ workshops.

The following weekend on Saturday 9 August a medieval surgeon will be coming to talk about his craft, he’ll share all the gory details, the bizarre cures and let you see some of the scary surgical equipment he uses.

The exhibition is a fantastic way to start the school holidays, it’s open from 29 July to 9 August, Tuesday to Friday from 11am to 3pm and Saturday from 10am to 4pm. It will be hosted along with all events at Mary Swanwick Primary School in Old Whittington.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We’re really excited to be working with the school to host this incredible exhibition and series of events. There have been some fantastic exhibitions around the borough over the last year and this one is another example of how we can create fun activities that will help people of all ages connect with our history. This will be a great way to start the summer holidays and have a fun, free day out.”

Activities at the exhibition include a Medieval Market Stall with handling objects, an Apothecary medieval cures game, weapons and chain mail to handle and try on as well as the chance to make a leather purse, and an illuminated letter.

The Medieval Times exhibition is part of Museum on the Move, which is a programme of events and exhibitions that are being funded by Arts Council England.

It aims to ensure that whilst Chesterfield Museum and the Pomegranate Theatre are closed for refurbishment residents and visitors can still connect with our borough’s history and culture.

To find out more about the exhibition and events, please visit: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/explore-chesterfield/museum/whats-on/museum-event-list