Dinosaurs will rampage through Derby city centre on Saturday, July 12

Thousands of people are expected to turn out to see dinosaurs rampage through Derby this weekend. Zeus the T-Rex, one of Europe’s largest dinosaurs, will join a range of other prehistoric giants including a Stegosaurus, Parasaurolophus and a Brontosaurus in Derby on Saturday, July 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dinosaurs are the star attraction at ‘A Jurassic Day Out in Cathedral Quarter’ – a free family fun day, organised by the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District (BID).

They will turn Derby’s Market Place into a prehistoric playground as the ancient creatures get ready to rampage – much to the delight of the audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Worley, BID Manager for Cathedral Quarter and St Peters Quarter, said: “We love organising these free events because we know how much families love to come to them.

Thousands of people will see the dinosaurs this weekend.

“It is going to be a dino-mite day in the Cathedral Quarter, and we strongly advise parents to put the date in their diary.

“The Cathedral Quarter team work very hard to bring a host of amazing projects to Derby, but ‘A Jurassic Day Out in Cathedral Quarter’ really is one of the best. We can’t wait to let our Jurassic friends loose in Derby again.”

Last year, more than 4,000 people met Zeus and his pals as they entertained visitors, and this year’s free event could attract record numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Pindard, Deputy BID Manager for St Peters Quarter and Cathedral Quarter BIDs, said: “This event is too good to miss. We encourage families to put the date in their diaries and come to Derby for an amazing day. If last year’s event is anything to go by, it’ll be another terrific free day out in the Cathedral Quarter, and we look forward to seeing everyone there.”

There will be several smaller dinosaurs roaming the streets of Cathedral Quarter throughout the day. With plenty of opportunities for ‘meet and greets’ and selfies with an array of different species, youngsters will also be encouraged to visit the hatchery to meet baby dinos in their first stages of life and learn about the evolution of the legendary creatures.

During the day, don’t forget to check out the Dino Dig – where young explorers and budding palaeontologists will be able to uncover prehistoric treasures. Buried in sand, you’ll find two mighty dinosaur fossils so grab a brush and dive into the excavation to discover what lies beneath.

Finally, enjoy some Jurassic crafting with Scraggy Moo and create some dinosaur-themed souvenirs to take home, visit our talented face painters who will turn your face into the fiercest of dinosaurs.

For more information about other events in Derby, visit https://www.derbycathedralquarter.co.uk/events/