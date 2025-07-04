Dinosaur Day at Crich Tramway Village

Published 4th Jul 2025
Dinosaur at Crich Tramway Village
Crich Tramway Village, home to the National Tramway Museum, is to host their Dinosaur Day on Saturday 19th July.

The event has proved very popular for the last three years, and more dinosaurs have been added for this year’s event, which will feature herbivore babies, the Emily Bronty Show, Perry the Parasaurolophus, Meg the Stegosaurus Show, predator babies, Bash the Stygimoloch, and a T-Rex show.

Visitors will be invited to take the Dinosaur Trail along the woodland walk to earn a sticker.

Event Manager, Candi Bell, said:

“Dinosaur Day at Crich is always popular with families, and this year it will be bigger and more rawsome than ever plus, the event is included for those with return tickets.”

Vintage tram rides will also be in operation and there will be access to the exhibitions, woodland walk and sculpture trail, workshop viewing gallery and tram depots, featuring the best that the National Tramway Museum has to offer.

For further information visit: https://www.tramway.co.uk/whatson/11480/ . You can also telephone 01773 854321 or email: [email protected]

