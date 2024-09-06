Dignitaries choose Heanor Happening to celebrate official opening of transformation project

The Mayor of Amber Valley Borough Council and the Mayor of Heanor, will officially open Heanor Marketplace during a special event called Heanor Happening this weekend.

The regeneration scheme is part of the Future High Streets Scheme which will see in the region of £17.8m invested in Heanor with additional works in the pipeline

Heanor Marketplace has undergone a major overhaul over the past year to repair defects in the area as well as providing a refresh of the area. Work has been revealed in stages as part of a phased opening as work progressed.

The official opening and celebratory big reveal will now take place at the town’s Heanor Happening event on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Councillor Paul Lobley, the Mayor of Amber Valley, said: “Heanor Happening is the perfect event to celebrate the work that has been carried out. This project is all about bringing the community together in a town centre that is a great place to work, live, socialise and shop.”

“We hope the town’s major facelift will reinstate the Marketplace as the beating heart of Heanor and help attract locals and visitors to the town”.

Both the Mayor of Amber Valley and the Mayor of Heanor will be in attendance at the event.

Councillor Paul Jones, Mayor of Heanor, said: “The full scale of this impressive flagship redevelopment scheme is now open for all to see.

“We hope the local community will join us in celebrating this vibrant community asset during a day that will be filled with live performances, entertainment, and fun activities for the whole family.”

Heanor now boasts a revamped outdoor event space, which is also home to the town’s market on Fridays and Saturdays. There are improved pedestrian routes, improved bus access, large planted areas and a resurfaced 22-space car park with larger accessible bays all combining to make the pedestrian the priority in the area.

The work was part of the Government’s Future High Streets Fund. The fund was established to help towns across the country respond to changes in retailing and to regenerate town centres as attractive places to live and work.

The Leader of Amber Valley Borough Council, Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams, said:

“There are three main strands to this multi-million-pound project. In addition to the redevelopment of Heanor Marketplace, this funding is being used for the regeneration of the former Heanor Grammar School site in Heanor town centre which has stood empty for the past 10 years.”

The Grade II-listed building is being renovated as a multi-use venue for business and events and will provide an additional 70 car parking spaces.

The marketplace, The Grammar, and the development of around 40 affordable town centre family homes, which will be built as part of the project, will create a town centre that will bring the community together and encourage investment.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams, said: "The finished Marketplace has created a vibrant, inclusive place for all. It marks the

beginning of a bright future for the town.”

“While the development took longer than initially planned due to unforeseen challenges, we made sure to take the necessary time to address any issues thoroughly. This careful approach ensures that the Marketplace will stand the test of time, serving our community for many years to come.”

“We greatly appreciate the patience and support of local businesses and residents throughout the renovation process. By creating a social space for events, improving accessibility, and reducing the impact of traffic, this project places people first.”

“Heanor Marketplace can now fulfil its true potential for the community and for visitors.”

Amber Valley Borough Council has partnered with Furthest from the Sea Music, Heanor & Loscoe Town Council, and Heanor Vision to deliver the fun-packed day for all the family.

Heanor Happening takes place on Heanor Marketplace on Sunday, 8 September from 10am to 4pm.