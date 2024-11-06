Derwent and Wye Valley Railway Trust is Bridging the Past

Following the successful open session held at Darley Dale Station in September, the Derwent and Wye Valley Railway Trust is holding a second session at The Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on Saturday, November, 9 10am-2pm, as part of its Bridging the Past project.

People popping into the first Show and Tell day brought a bundle of reminiscences, photographs and artefacts about Darley Dale Station and the footbridge that used to be located there.

The Bridging the Past project is aiming to restore and reinstate the original unique Midland Railway footbridge at Darley Dale, and also aims to collect memories and stories about the old station and the footbridge.

This second Show and Tell session gives you another chance to share any recollections you have about the footbridge and this bustling station before it closed in 1967.

The footbridge arriving at Rowsley South Peak Rail before restoration.

If you missed the first session, or have discovered even more things from the past, the Trust would like you to come along to chat to the project team. Even if you’d just like to find out more about the project or fancy volunteering to undertake some recordings of people’s reminiscences you will be more than welcome.

The Bridging the Past project is supported by a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to restore this historic footbridge back to its former glory as part of a far-reaching heritage project.

There are various volunteer and training opportunities if you want to become involved, so it would be an ideal opportunity to come along on Saturday, November 9 to the Matlock venue.