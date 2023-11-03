News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire's top-secret Story of Military Intelligence revealed

During the Second World War, Matlock was the base for the School of Military Intelligence – and what went on was shrouded in secrecy.
By Ken ParkerContributor
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 08:00 GMT
Now newly-released documents and photos enable us to start to work out the story which will be retold at an event on Monday 13 November at 7.30pm in the downstairs hall at Matlock Methodist Church, on Bank Road, Matlock.

The event is being organised by Matlock Civic Association. It is open to the public and is free. The presentation will be given by Alan Belton, who has been reseaching the story of what went on – in top secret - at what, before the War, had been Smedley's Hydro.

Smedley's was a grand hotel specialising in Hydrotherapy (or 'The Water Cure') but became the base for The School of Military Intelligence during the war years. It returned to being a Hydro after the War and became Derbyshire's County Hall in the 1950s. Most people in Matlock are aware of this story but hardly anyone knows what went on at the School of Military Intelligence. Alan has uncovered documents and photos which enable us to get a better impression of this secret history and why it was so secret. Never-before-seen photos help to bring the story alive.

Participants in a Military Intelligence course outside the Winter Garden at Smedley's, Photo: Alan BeltonParticipants in a Military Intelligence course outside the Winter Garden at Smedley's, Photo: Alan Belton
Participants in a Military Intelligence course outside the Winter Garden at Smedley's, Photo: Alan Belton

Tony Symes, the Chairman of The Civic Association said: "The wartime generation took their Oaths of Secrecy very seriously and never spoke about what they did. What went on in Smedley's deserves to be better known and, with this newly released material, we can start to piece together a fascinating and intriguing story."

