Derbyshire village Summer Fun Day returns after 20-year absence

For the first time in 20 years, a Derbyshire village will be celebrating the community with a free summer fun day.

The event has been organised by the Somercotes and Somerlea Community Parent Trust Association and has been supported by local Councillors John McCabe and Elaine Sherman.

It coincides with the 40th Anniversary of the Parish Council.

Debbie Wood, member of the organising committee and secretary for the Parent Trust Association, said: “We want to bring the community of Somercotes back together, and this event will help do that. It has been a long time in the planning but we think it will be the boost the area needs, with young mixing with old and all respecting each other.”

Somercotes and Somerlea Community Parent Trust Association with Cllr Sherman and Julie Coles

The event takes place on Saturday, July 20, 2024, and will be held on Somerlea Park, Sherwood Street in Somercotes, between 11.00am and 5.00pm.

Traditional attractions such as dance shows and a dog show will sit alongside activities including an inflatable assault course, adult and children’s bouncy castles, children’s bowls, and Beavers and Cubs, Brownies and Guides tents.

An array of craft stalls, as well as face painting and hair braiding will add to the fun.

Meanwhile, the party atmosphere will continue with Amber Sound and a bar at the event.

Debbie, 56, who has lived in Somercotes for the past four years, said: “As a group we have been talking about putting on such an event for the past two years. It was only when Councillors McCabe and Sherman overheard us that they said ‘you can do this you know’ and the idea took hold”.

From March onward the group, which includes Michelle Rowe, Alison McDonough, Bek Simpson, Paul Slater, Kelly Slater, Caprice Barks and Emma Watson, got to work. They soon learnt that it had been around 20 years since such a community event had been held.

Debbie added: “I didn’t know just how much work this would be with obtaining licences and so on, but Councillors John Mcabe and Elaine Sherman have been not only behind us but alongside us all the way. They have played a big part in helping us to get the day together.

“Their support has been fantastic and we hope this will become an annual event.”