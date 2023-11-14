Derbyshire residents with Parkinson’s invited to try new accessible cricket sessions

People living with Parkinson’s in Derbyshire are invited to try a new accessible cricket project from the Derbyshire Cricket Foundation.

Accessible cricket uses soft cricket balls and larger cricket bats, and is played at a slower pace to give participants more time to react. Sessions are designed to be flexible and target problem areas such as balance, strength and flexibility while promoting movement.

The sessions cost £3 per person and carers can attend for free. The emphasis is on having fun and being active in a social way, and all cricket-themed activities will be held indoors. The sessions run every Friday from 10.45am to 12.15pm at St Nicholas Church, 2 Lawn Avenue, Allestree, DE22 2PE.

Participants will be encouraged to practise batting, fielding, throwing and catching during the sessions, and trained instructors will offer structured coaching. Everyone is welcome to stay for a coffee and a chat after the session finishes.

Cricket in the community: Derbyshire Cricket Foundation are helping more local people get active

Parkinson’s UK have delivered grant funding to help the sessions get off the ground and it is hoped that more people will be able to participate in the new walking cricket project and live well with Parkinson’s.

Tim Morton, Physical Activity Programme Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Being active is one of the best ways to manage your Parkinson’s symptoms and regular physical activity can help you to live well with the condition. Research shows that being

active can improve both your long-term physical and mental wellbeing when you live with Parkinson’s.

“Accessible cricket is a great new way to be active when you’re living with a neurological condition such as Parkinson’s and it’s also great for social opportunities, too. Parkinson’s UK are supporting the new sessions through our Physical Activity grants and it’s great to see that the sessions are already proving popular. Overall, it makes you feel good inside and out, and the more physically active you are, the easier it will be to live well with the condition.”

Lucy Miller, Community Officer at Derbyshire Cricket Foundation, said:

“It is amazing to see participants being able to do activities they thought they wouldn’t be able to do. The joy of accomplishment is lovely to see”.