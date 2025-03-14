Derbyshire photographer crowned the winner of national student photography competition

A talented young photographer from Derbyshire has been named the winner of the CEWE Student Photography Award - a national photography competition that celebrates the creativity and passion of students across the country.

21-year-old Flora Tomlinson-Pilley from Belper, Derbyshire, who is currently studying Marine and Natural History Photography at Falmouth University, was selected from 750 entries for her stunning photograph titled ‘The Perfect Moment’.

The winning image, which captures the moment a dolphin’s beak is about to break the surface of the water, impressed the judges with its incredible timing and technical skill. The striking photograph showcases the tension in the water at the dolphin’s nose, expertly capturing the rare and remarkable speed of the dolphin in motion.

The CEWE Student Photography Award aims to showcase the work of aspiring and emerging photographers and provide students with a platform to gain recognition and exposure within the industry. As the winner of the competition, Flora has won the chance to launch a solo exhibition with full support and mentoring from CEWE, as well as exclusive work experience with the leading photo company’s photo team in Oldenburg, Germany.

Flora Tomlinson-Pilley and Dale Orton, head of photo quality and culture at CEWE

In addition, Flora has also won a Fuji X-T30 II camera with accessories, Courtesy of London Camera Exchange, a CEWE PHOTOBOOK, and was recently featured in the CEWE Student Photography Award 2025 Exhibition, offering Flora the unique chance to further her photography career.

Flora, who has had a passion for photography since the age of 14, is an award-winning photographer and filmmaker dedicated to ocean conservation. Her photography aims to highlight the beauty of marine life and the urgent need to protect it.

Flora commented: “Being named the winner of the very first year of the CEWE Student Photography Award is an incredible feeling.

“My work is about more than capturing the beauty of the underwater world - it's about telling stories that inspire action. I’m extremely proud to be named the winner of the CEWE Student Photography Award, which will give my work huge exposure and ultimately help me continue to learn and develop, as well as achieve my goal: pursuing a photography career.”

British photographer and one of the judges of the CEWE Student Photography Award, Christie Goodwin, said: “Flora’s stunning photograph is hugely deserving to be crowned the winner of the competition. Her image is the perfect example of technical skill and creativity, capturing a truly beautiful moment with impeccable timing.”

Petra Felgen, managing director of CEWE UK, added: “We’d like to wish Flora a huge congratulations on winning our inaugural CEWE Student Photography Award. Her captivating and beautiful photograph is hugely deserving of the prize and recognition.

“We’re excited to support Flora further through her winning prizes, and we look forward to seeing how this recognition helps boost her learning, studies, and career in photography.”

The CEWE Student Photography Award forms part of the world’s largest free photography competition, the CEWE Photo Award, which invites photographers of all levels to submit and showcase their work. Entries are open via link until 31 May 2025.