Derbyshire musicians have teamed up with Burton venues to create music festival ‘Aftershock’ events

A variety of independent musicians from Derbyshire have joined forces with venues across Burton-on-Trent to create ‘Aftershock’ events as part of Burton’s Sonic Boom Music Festival.

The Aftershock events are a continuation of the festival and will take place when the main stage in the Market Square closes at 8pm, Saturday 14th September. The pop-up gigs and after parties will form an inclusive celebration of grass roots music, offering an eclectic mix of genres and styles in venues ranging from pubs and bars to grocery stores and churches.

Derby-based bands offering free entry to their Aftershock event include four-piece punk pop band, Maxwell Avenue who will be playing at Brews of the World along with Emzae, a genre bending pop singer, and rock band Myopia, who will be performing an acoustic set. Alternative rock bands Slumclub, Honor and Tealdeer will be playing a free heavy triple headline gig at The Olde Royal Oak and multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter SCRUMP, will be performing his high-energy indie pop tracks, as played on BBC Introducing, at The Leopard Inn, also with free entry.

“It’s incredible to be part of this independent festival scene and what feels like a new music movement in Derbyshire,” said SCRUMP. “I hope the community can come along and support everyone playing. I’ll certainly be bringing my A-game at The Leopard Inn!”

SCRUMP outside The Leopard Inn ahead of Aftershock events

Additional musicians and DJs from Derbyshire are hosting ticketed Aftershock events with prices ranging from £5 to £18 per ticket. These include award-winning Americana artist, Robert Vincent, who is playing at St. Paul’s Church with support from folk/Americana artist, Craig Gould, and rock and roll band, Andy Crowe & The Eisen Family, playing with indie rock band, The Ritz, and four-piece band, Electric Pets, at The Tower Brewery.

Bar XV is offering a night of drum and bass and jungle with DJs SI-RE, Invert, Phevans and LUTMx and CALM Yoga Studio is hosting a Pick n Mix Silent Disco with 3 music channels to choose from offering indie, rave and chill out genres from a mix of DJs. The Caribbean Association, on 346 Uxbridge Street, will have live performances from The Sakatella Band and sets from DJ Chaka Finchos with uplifting reggae, soca and ska sounds.

Singer-songwriters Jemma Johnson and Charlotte Bettson are playing intimate invite-only gig at the plant-based grocery store, Harmless Market.

The Sonic Boom Music Festival main stage, on from midday to 8pm, is a free event, created to bring the community together and with the aim of rejuvenating Derbyshire’s new music scene as well as attracting national touring bands. Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds festival favourites, The K’s will headline, supported by jazz and hip-hop band Nubiyan Twist. They will share the main stage with bands from Derby, Nottingham and Staffordshire; The Public Eye, Eighty Eight Miles, GIRLBAND!, Divorce and Deco, and the day will be hosted by BBC Radio 6 Music DJ, Chris Hawkins.

PICK N MIX outside CALM - L-R Jonnie Makin, Rose Melba, Matt Vinall

Chris Hawkins said: “It’s amazing that Burton is hosting a festival with the community in mind. It’s a brilliant concept - a line-up of such fantastic bands for free on the main stage and the Aftershock parties all across town after the main stage headliner.

“I can’t think of any festival like it, it’s a genius idea and great way to see breaking bands, explore venues and to celebrate a town’s music scene.”

Festival co-founder and chief executive, Andi Jepson added: “We’re doing things differently with this festival, getting everyone involved and fiercely championing new music. We wanted to hero all the independent talent from Derbyshire and it’ll be an amazing event.”