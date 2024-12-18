Derbyshire musician SCRUMP is ready to bring the Christmas cheer with his live gig

SCRUMP, a Derbyshire artist, will be bringing the festive spirit to The Elms pub (36 Stapenhill Rd, Burton-on-Trent DE15 9AE), when he performs his live set just two nights before Christmas Day.

Also known as Paul Gibson, 41, SCRUMP is an independent artist from Derby, who writes, performs, records, mixes and produces all his own music.

His songs ‘Live Life’ and ‘Rnr Rock Star’ had immediate success with BBC Introducing, airing across the East Midlands on BBC Radio Derby, Nottingham, Leicestershire, and Lincolnshire.

He was described as “Fresh and exciting” by BBC Radio Nottingham DJ, Sarah Julian, who played him as their 'BBC Artist of the Morning’, and his song was played as ‘Track of the Day’ on BBC Radio Leicester.

"I'm a multi-instrumentalist singer/song writer on a mission to redefine the one-man band," SCRUMP said. "I like to write high energy indie pop bangers and then release them into the wild!

“The Elms will be a brilliant night and I’ll be bringing my A-game to get everyone in the festive spirit ahead of the big day. The pub has all its Christmas decorations up and I’ll be playing all my catchy, feel-good songs. It’s free entry, so hopefully lots of people can come along.”

SCRUMP is no stranger to the team at The Elms. Bar man Tom Campbell discovered SCRUMP’s music through a friend and he attended a recent gig at Branston Golf & Country Club.

Tom said: “My friend told me I had to check out SCRUMP on Spotify, so I gave him a listen and thought ‘Man he’s good!’. Then I got chance to go and watch him play and he’s unbelievable live, it was an incredible night.

“His set is so eclectic, vibrant and full of good times, it’s exactly what we want just before Christmas. This gig is hotly anticipated, I can’t wait!’

Since his success with BBC Music Introducing SCRUMP also went straight to number 1 in the Burton Radio Independent Charts, he played at Sonic Boom Festival’s Aftershock event, and he headlined Burton Radio's fundraiser event helping to raise £650 for YMCA Burton.

He credits his industry background for knowing what works well during a live show, having worked professionally in the music industry for over 20 years, in roles which include being crew boss of the Pyramid Stage and Other Stage at Glastonbury.

“I love to put on a show,” SCRUMP said. "When I do my live gigs the energy from the audience is always next level and that's what it's all about! It’s been an amazing year for my music, this will be my last gig in 2024 and I’m very grateful for all the support I’ve had so far.

“I'm excited to release more songs in 2025 and do as many gigs as I possibly can! I can't wait to see where this all goes."

SCRUMP’s gig will take place at 8pm, Monday 23rd December at The Elms pub, 36 Stapenhill Rd, Burton-on-Trent DE15 9AE. Entry is free.