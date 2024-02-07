Derbyshire man launches assistance dog programme with plans to gift dogs to army veterans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With wait times in the UK for assistance dogs currently up to five years, Unconditional Canines is dedicated to training dogs suitable to help those suffering from mental health conditions such as PTSD, depression and anxiety.

Members of the Unconditional Canines programme not only benefit from being able to train their dog right away, but they also are able to train their own dog, meaning the bond between owner and pet is already established.

Because of this, training is more effective as dogs look to their leaders for direction, avoiding any ‘transition period’ and meaning owners will see the benefits in their dogs’ behaviours as soon as training begins.

Will Atherton, Canine Behaviourist, pictured with the dogs he trains.

The Train Your Own programme is expected to last around 18 months, by which point, dogs will be fully trained in providing support through specific tasks such as panic attacks, responding to medication reminders, guiding to the nearest exit and many more needs suitable for the intended partner.

Typically priced at £2,640 for three levels of training, Will is also planning to train several dogs himself each year and gifting them to those suffering with severe trauma issues such as PTSD, as seen in many ex-military personnel.

After sharing his story last month through his Unconditional documentary where Will discussed his own battles with mental health and suicide, Will revealed things only started to get better through the support of his own assistance dog, Sully.

Overwhelmed by the responses of people, and those revealing they needed the same thing but were unable to access it, Will decided he wanted to help as many people as possible to have the same support that he had, and he launched the programme.

Will Atherton comments, “Seeing the outpouring of messages from those revealing their struggles really shook me. I knew I couldn’t just sit back and not help.

“Having trained dogs for years on behavioural issues, along with going on my own mental health journey with my dog, Sully, I know what it means to have the support of your companion to pull you through some of those darkest days. The support dogs can give, even emotionally, can be life changing to those who feel their lives don’t have purpose or hope.

“It was also important to me to recognise those who may not be able to afford such a programme, and with the support of the Train Your Own programme, I’ll be taking on the training of dogs as support animals to ensure those most in need don’t miss out.

“When it comes to gifting assistance dogs, It’ll mean me rescuing a dog from a shelter and bringing them into my home for up to twelve weeks to build up their skills quickly – it’ll be challenging, but I’m determined to provide as much support I can, with the tools I have.

“Our programme goes beyond just emotional assistance support, as dogs will be fully trained to fit a range of health issues including physical disabilities, as we know how long wait times can be for usual programmes.”

Currently, the programme is available to people who can visit the Derbyshire centre once a month for sessions, and Will hopes to launch online options in the future to broaden access to the programme.

Access to the Train Your Own Programme is available now, with dogs being trained by Will and gifted to those in need expected to be available late summer.