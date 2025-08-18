Derbyshire County Council has joined forces with Derby Book Festival, the Society of Authors, and Derby City Libraries to organise a series of talks by local authors in libraries across the county and city in the autumn.

This is the second such programme following the success of the first tour in June and July 2025.

The talks and workshops will cover a broad range of topics, fiction and non-fiction, and will include the following authors at library events in the autumn across the city and county:

Melbourne Library, Wednesday 17 September, 7-8.30pm

Novelist Steven Dunne will be at Alvaston library in Derby as part of Derby Book Festival's autumn programme.

Ian Collis: An illustrated talk on the history of Britain's most notorious football game

Ian Collis is the author of The Derby Game: A History of Local Rivalries, which charts the rise of the football “derby” from medieval Shrovetide contests in the town of Derby to today’s fiery clashes between rivals like Liverpool and Everton.

Ripley Library, Saturday 27 September, 10.30am-12pm

Judith Barclay: A Novel Experience: A writer’s journey from inspiration to publication

Influenced by her lifelong passion for Italy and all things Italian, Judith Barclay wrote her debut novel The Da Calvi Legacy following research into the history of the mass immigration and integration of Italians into South Wales, from as early as the nineteenth century.

Ashbourne Library, Tuesday 30 September, 2.30-4pm

Cathy Grindrod: Derbyshire’s first Poet Laureate talks about her life and experiences through memoir and poetry

Cathy Grindrod is a former Derbyshire Poet Laureate, publishing six collections of poetry. She also writes memoirs and plays, plus the libretto for the acclaimed oratorio, More Glass Than Wall. Cathy will talk about her adventures as Poet Laureate and her life as a writer and share some of her poems.

Alvaston Library, Derby, Wednesday 8 October, 1.30-2.30pm

Steven Dunne: Serial Killers! Why are we fascinated with them and how do thriller writers create their own fictional serial killers?

Steven Dunne’s debut novel Reaper, an acclaimed serial killer thriller, featured the hyper-intelligent but troubled Derby detective DI Damen Brook. Six more critically acclaimed books followed in that series. His new series began with Blood Summer, which is set in Southern France.

Normanton Library, Derby, Thursday 9 October, 2-3pm

Ben Macpherson: Fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe, poems and stories to amuse all ages

Ben Macpherson is a writer and performer who has taken his spontaneously funny comedy, theatre and spoken word shows around the UK, with credits including BBC Radio 4 and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. His first book, Serious Nonsense (for Terribly Grown-Up People), was published in 2023.

Riverside Library, Derby, Monday 13 October, 1-2pm

Ian C Douglas: World-building skills for writers wanting to create their own fictional world

Ian C Douglas hosts a workshop for adults with interests in fantasy or science-fiction. An introduction to world-building, including place, timelines, cultures, flora and fauna, magic, or technology. The session includes pair work, writing practice and quizzes, aimed at building skill and knowledge on world-building, and gain confidence as a writer.

Ripley Library, Saturday 18 October, 11am-12pm

Matthew Page: The colourful, controversial and occasionally profound story of the Bible on the silver screen

Since the very earliest days of cinema, filmmakers have been adapting the stories of the Bible for the silver screen, inspiring musicals, comedies, sci-fi and the avant-garde as well as spawning their own genre: the biblical epic. Matthew Page traces this colourful and often controversial history across five continents and 125 years.

Mickleover Library, Derby, Saturday 18 October, 11am-12pm

Borrowash Library, Wednesday 22 October, 4.15-5.15pm

Mark Eklid: Fact to fiction: Making the move from sports journalist to crime thriller writer

Mark Eklid was an award-winning regional newspaper sports journalist with the Derby Telegraph before switching from cricket to crime thrillers. With six novels already on the shelf and a seventh on the way, Mark talks about how his former career sparked and still influences his new life in crime fiction.

Ashbourne Library, Tuesday 28 October, 2.30-4pm

A gothic tale of thievery gone wrong. Traditional storytelling for adults and older children from award-winning author and storyteller Sophie Draper.

Award-winning author Sophie Draper presents The Hand of Glory, a gothic story of thievery gone wrong. It’s a cautionary tale for Halloween, including songs and ballads performed by Sophie, a traditional oral storyteller. Suitable for adults and young people over 11.

Ripley Library, Saturday 15 November, 12-1pm

Dan Webber: The fascinating connections between Derby and Dracula, the world’s most famous vampire legend

101 years after the stage production of Bram Stoker’s classic gothic novel had its world premiere at The Grand Theatre on Babington Lane in Derby, Dracula Events Specialist Dan Webber reveals a fascinating story unearthed during research as part of the Dracula Returns to Derby project.

Ashbourne Library, Thursday 27 November, 2.30-4pm

Steve Bonham: Stumbling over Eden

Tales of travels around the wild world told in a totally unique style.

Stumbling Over Eden is not just the story of an eccentric journey from the top of the Atlas Mountains to the Sahara Desert, but an invitation to explore the question: “What is adventure?” Adventurer and psychologist Steve Bonham tells his tale not only as trail journals but through the songs, jokes and stories that arose from his travels.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Health and Communities Councillor Dawn Abbott said: “I’m really pleased that we can support home-grown talent in this way, working with partners to give local authors a boost.”

“I wish them all every success.”

Sian Hoyle, Derby Book Festival Director said: “We are delighted about the success of the first author tour and have received great feedback from both library staff, audiences and the authors.

“Our aim is to support local authors on their writing journeys, enabling them to promote and sell their books, bring them to a wider audience and gain feedback from readers.

“There will be a small charge for the events which is given to the author, who will also be selling copies of their books at their events.”

Further details of the talks are available online: https://www.derbybookfestival.co.uk/news/local-authors-to-tour-derby-derbyshire-libraries

To book tickets for the events, visit: https://www.gigantic.com/meet-your-local-author-tickets

Derby Book Festival’s Autumn Edition will be held from 13-16 November 2025 and will include around 20 events for adults and children. The full programme will be available from Monday 29 September when tickets go on sale for all events. Venues will include Artcore, Derby Libraries, Derby Theatre, Derby Museum & Art Gallery (Old Library) and QUAD.

You can find more information about the festival at www.derbybookfestival.co.uk.