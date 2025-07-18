Derbyshire libraries to celebrate freedom with art

User (UGC) Submitted

Derbyshire County Council has been awarded £15,000 for an arts project to reflect on what freedom means to Derbyshire residents, 80 years after the end of the Second World War.

This is part of a nationwide campaign called Our Freedom – Then and Now, in which libraries and arts centres will create special cultural events, exhibitions and performances.

The county council is inviting local people and community groups to informal events in its libraries to share their thoughts and ideas about freedom.

The events will take place at five county council libraries – Belper, Bolsover, Chesterfield, Ilkeston, and Eckington on these dates:

Thurs 24 July 10am to 12noon at Bolsover Library

Fri 25 July 10am to 12noon at Ilkeston Library

Mon 28 July 2pm to 4pm at Chesterfield Library

Weds 30 July 10am to 12noon at Belper Library

Thurs 31 July 2pm to 4pm at Eckington Library.

The ideas will then be transformed into community events for the autumn, with the support of local artists. These events will be unique to the town they take place in, reflecting the varied nature and heritage of Derbyshire.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Communities Councillor Dawn Abbott said: “This is an opportunity for our residents to have their say and help celebrate the freedoms that we enjoy today in Derbyshire.

“By bringing people together and creating connections across the wide range of Derbyshire communities, particularly those who are most isolated or whose voices aren’t usually heard, this project will provide opportunities to engage in creative activities, and to reflect in a positive way on the freedoms we enjoy, bought at such a heavy cost during the Second World War.”

Our Freedom: Then and Now is a new UK-wide, locally led arts and creative programme working with the arts centres network Future Arts Centres, the charity Libraries Connected, and funded by government through Arts Council England.