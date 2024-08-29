Derbyshire floral expert and TV personality to take part in Flower and Garden Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local floral designer and public speaker who is internationally celebrated will be lending his expertise at a popular flower and garden event.

Jonathan Moseley, who has had flower shops in Derbyshire for many years, will be giving a special guest talk at Belvoir Castle’s Flower and Garden Show which is returning for its seventh year later this month.

He will also be on hand to provide visitors with valuable insights and gardening tips following his prolific career with over 30 years’ experience. As a keen and knowledgeable gardener, Jonathan will offer a bounty of information about what to grow for late summer and autumn interest and which plants are perfect for creating amazing flower displays.

Jonathan, who was also a floral expert on BBC's The Big Allotment Challenge and is an accomplished writer, broadcaster and demonstrator, said: “I love being able to spread the word about growing and arranging beautiful seasonal British blooms and I can’t wait to see everyone at the show.

“I would like to demystify the art of arranging flowers whilst promoting the proven benefits to health and wellbeing that flowers and plants bring. It’s also important to encourage people to get creative with home grown flowers and foliage, giving them the confidence to try things out for themselves and this upcoming event is going to be a fantastic opportunity to do just that.”

A firm favourite with garden enthusiasts and families, Belvoir Castle’s annual event will be taking place on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1 in the stunning gardens of the stately home – the parkland of which was designed by eminent 18th century landscape designer Capability Brown.

Top garden designers will also be taking part in the Flower and Garden Show to showcase their creativity and talent with their exquisite Show Borders and Belvoir Castle’s head gardener Andy Tudbury, who looks after the castle’s stunning gardens, will also be in attendance to share his advice.

Andy said: “The Flower and Garden Show at Belvoir Castle is a highlight of the year for me – it’s so lovely watching our visitors learn even more about the horticultural world and leave the event feeling inspired and full of wonderful ideas to try in their own garden.”

For even more insight, guided tours round Belvoir’s stunning Capability Brown parkland will be available, taking visitors to areas usually off limits to the public, including the estate’s own vineyard.

Belvoir Castle’s own eateries will also be serving food and drink throughout the event – including Belvoir Bistro, Belvoir Farm Shop and the Aviary Café. A selection of delicious dishes will be on offer as well as homemade cakes, afternoon teas and snacks, all enjoyed beneath the backdrop of the Regency Castle.

For shoppers looking to take something special home with them, there will be a selection of stalls to browse.

There are two tickets available which can be booked in advance with a 10% discount – one which provides castle, garden and adventure playground entry and the other includes garden and adventure playground entry.

The Flower and Garden Show tickets which include access to the castle, garden and adventure playground cost £23.40 for adults, £9 for children (3-16 years) and £54 for a family ticket (two adults and three children) when booking in advance.

Alternatively, Flowers and Garden Show tickets with garden and adventure playground entry are £13.50 for adults, £5.40 for children and £37.80 for a family ticket.

It is advised that tickets to the event are purchased online in advance. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased at the gate on the day without the 10% discount and more information can be found on the website: www.belvoircastle.com