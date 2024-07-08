Derbyshire families to enjoy beach fun as farm park celebrates 20 years of family fun

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Giant paddling pools, seaside shows, beachside sandcastles and relaxing deck chairs will all create a holiday feel at a farm park just 20 minutes outside of Derby. With no need to travel miles to the beach, Farmarama will also be home to the UK’s longest outdoor Mega Slide with youngsters able to add a splash of colour with temporary tattoos and face gems.

The National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, which is this year celebrating two decades of entertaining families, is transforming its 40-acre Staffordshire farm park into a seaside retreat for families full of sand, water fun, foam parties and ice cream.

Tom Robinson, who owns the farm park with brother Ivor, said Farmarama incorporates everything the brothers had set out to achieve when they first launched the maize maze in 2004 offering acres of outdoor family fun.

He said: “Summer is such a special time for families to enjoy quality fun times together in the fresh air making new holiday memories.

“Being outside has so many health benefits for children and being as far away from the seaside as you can get in the UK, we wanted to help families enjoy the thrills and enjoyment of being at the beach without the long car journey to get there.

“From building sandcastles and splashing in the pools to foam parties and seaside shows we are excited to have lots of seaside favourites to keep the whole family entertained.”

Farmarama takes place from Saturday 20th July to Monday 2nd September. Over 100 tonnes of soft golden sand have been shipped in with two gigantic 10 metre paddling pools and a smaller pool for little ones surrounded by deck chairs for the six weeks of beach fun.

Foam parties and seaside shows will take place on the main stage with sand art, traditional sheep races and a traditional teacup ride adding a further seaside feel to the venue.

Beach grills and ice cream will allow visitors to soak up street style seaside foods including traditional BBQ grills as well as a beach bar and locally made ice cream.

Every year the National Forest Adventure Farm also plant 5 acres of maize for their sunshine themed maize maze. Towering up to 9ft in the height of summer the maze will be available throughout Farmarama.

Farmers Tom and Ivor Robinson first diversified in 2004 when they opened a maize maze on land off Postern Road, Tatenhill. Since then, the brothers have grown the 40 acre site adding a variety of indoor and outdoor activities to keep families entertained attracting thousands of visitors every year.

Tom added: “This year is a very special one for us as we mark 20 years since we first opened a maize maze on the site back in 2004. We didn’t quite know where the journey would take us then and we are pleased to now welcome thousands of families every year who enjoy our ever-growing range of activities. Getting out in fresh air and enjoying the countryside is so important not only for mental wellbeing but in learning new skills and helping children to take risks and explore.

“Our summer Farmarama event is a great way to mark the 20th anniversary and enjoy all the fun of the seaside from landlocked Staffordshire.”

Farmarama will run every day throughout the six-week school holidays. Admission includes access to the other farmyard activities including outdoor adventure play area, animal display areas, barrel stampede ride, meet and feed animal areas, outdoor go-karts, guinea pig petting, jumping pillows, JCB big dig zone, musical maze, Jurassic sand play and fossil dig and mini quad bikes.