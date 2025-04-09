Derbyshire families are invited to meet mischievous, bob-tailed bunny, Peter Rabbit™

Peter Rabbit is coming to Derby

Youngsters are invited to meet bob-tailed bunny, Peter Rabbit™, from Beatrix Potter’s famous books.

Organised by the St Peters Quarter Business Improvement District (BID), the ‘meet and greet’ event is being held at St Peter’s Church on St Peters Street in Derby, at intervals between 11am and 3:30pm on Saturday, April 26th.

Gemma Pindard, Deputy BID Manager for St Peters Quarter and Cathedral Quarter BIDs, says booking is essential as the event will be well attended.

She said: “We are really excited to welcome Peter Rabbit to Derby, and we know families will want to come and meet this lovely character.

“These opportunities don’t come along very often so we hope many families will enjoy this free day out. Families can also take their own photographs as a keepsake from the day.”

To avoid disappointment, parents are advised to book a free time slot to guarantee meeting the character. Visit www.buytickets.at/stpetersquarterderby/1614095

On the day, organisers will be accepting walk-ins, but the event is on a first-come, first-served basis. To secure a family ticket for four people, you only need to prebook one ticket.

Brad Worley, BID Manager for St Peters Quarter and Cathedral Quarter BIDs, said: “The team works hard to bring these events to Derby, and we have never welcomed Peter Rabbit before.

“We know that so many people love the books by Beatrix Potter, and it is amazing to think that this character has been entertaining us since 1902.”

For booking information, visit www.stpetersquarter.co.uk/events