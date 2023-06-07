The event will take place on Friday 30 June, from 3pm-7pm in the car park at Clay Cross Tesco on Bridge Street Nort.

Cllr Nigel Barker, Leader of North East Derbyshire District Council and Cabinet member with responsibility for Community Safety, said: “Everyone is welcome to come along and join us for this fun event, which also has a serious message behind it. There will be a number of wheel-based activities for people to take part in on the day, together with free food courtesy of Tesco and giveaways too!”

Activities will include: Beer goggle racing; Excuse car – a car that crashed as a result of drink-driving. On the car are all the excuses drink-drivers have given to the police; Extreme Wheels - KMX Karts and Drift Bikes; Gnarly jump box shows from the BMX Pro Demo Team; Free food from Tesco as well as giveaways. The event is suitable for all ages, but over 9’s for Extreme Wheels.

CRASHED Event - Don't drink and drive

CRASHED has been organised in partnership with North East Derbyshire District Council, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner, the Home Office, Tesco, Extreme Wheels Roadshows, North East Derbyshire Community Safety Partnership and Rykneld Homes.