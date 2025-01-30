Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Derbyshire Creative Heritage Conference is coming to Chesterfield in March. Entitled Derbyshire Makes: Honouring Tradition, Inspiring Future Makers it will shine a light on heritage crafts and skills, giving the national, countywide and local perspective on this important sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The conference will also celebrate some of the traditional crafts associated with the region and discover how they can be protected and evolved for future generations with speakers, live demonstrations and ‘have a go’ opportunities for delegates.

The Derbyshire Creative Heritage Conference is a biennial event, organised by Junction Arts which brings together experts, creatives, volunteers and those who love heritage, to share ideas, network, and develop partnerships for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s event will mark the start of Derbyshire Makes, a three-year celebration of making in all its forms, with free events taking place across the county this spring between 28th March and 27th April.

Derbyshire Creative Heritage Conference

The conference will be held at Chesterfield Town Hall and West Studios on Friday 28th March, from 10am until 4pm. Speakers for the event include Mary Lewis from Heritage Crafts, Eilis Scott from the Arkwright Society, ceramic artist Clare Gage and textile artist Anna Piper.

There will also be demonstrations from Richard Wilkes, a National Trust stonemason and Sam Tinsdeall, a carpenter, also from the National Trust.

Junction Arts Project Manager Jane Wells said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the conference to Chesterfield, a place that has a rich and interesting history when it comes to making, from ceramics to fashion, engineering to art – Chesterfield was and still is a creative hub and we’re looking forward to celebrating that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a full day planned that will include interactive elements for delegates to join in with, and I hope that people will network, share ideas and develop their knowledge, helping to secure the future of traditional and endangered crafts.”

To book your place at the Derbyshire Creative Heritage Conference 2025 visit: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/DerbyshireCreativeHeritageConferenceDerbyshireMake