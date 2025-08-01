Derbyshire community event to save historic theatre and cinema

A community action group has organised a full day and evening programme of events in a bid to raise awareness and funds to save a historic Derbyshire building.

On Saturday August 2, 2025, an action group, backed by Somercotes parish council will be bringing the community together as they embark on an ambitious project to save the village’s Premier Electric Theatre.

The community campaign is being led by Jason Parker, Parish Councillor for Somercotes, alongside a committee of dedicated volunteers. Their calls for the building’s preservation and revival of what Cllr Parker is calling the ‘last historic building in the village', is being championed under the group name ‘Reawaken the Premier Electric Theatre’.

He said: “We are putting on a full day of events to bring the community together and inspire them to see that what we are proposing for the Premier Electric Theatre can become a reality – they just have to believe.”

Events begin in the Market Place at 11.30am with a salute to fallen heroes, the presentation of colours and the laying of a wreath by the family of the last fallen hero of Somercotes, PTE Froggart.

The day continues with children’s activities in the parish hall from 1pm- 4pm, a buffet and refreshments, and finishes off with a concert in the evening. Jam tribute, ‘A Band Called Malice’, will play from 6:30pm –11.00pm. Day events are free; concert tickets are £18.00.

As well as bringing the community together, the event aims to rally support for the ambitious preservation and revival project of the theatre that stands on the corner of Nottingham Road and Victoria Street in the village.

Potentially a £4m project, the group anticipates accessing charitable funding streams as well as business sponsorship and community fundraising. The vision for the building would be to create a community hub that would incorporate a 300-seat cinema, provide space for local groups to meet, as well as providing a conference room, wedding venue, tearoom, and bistro bar.

Cllr Parker said: “In its heyday, this was a 1,200-seat theatre. It is a cherished landmark that deserves to be preserved and serve the community again.

“From silent films and Saturday matinees to community shows, live performance theatre and later bingo, this building has stood as a symbol of creativity, gathering and local pride for generations.”

The building dates from 1911 and first opened as a theatre in 1912. It began with a capacity for 300 people but was eventually extended to over 1,000, over time witnessing the evolution of cinema from silent films to blockbusters and the advent of 3D films showing House of Wax in 1953 starring Vincent Price. The facility closed in November 1960 after a firework set off inside caused significant damage.

It reopened as Walkers Bingo Club in 1974 until this too closed in November 2013. It has remained vacant since.

The building has caught the eye of developers with plans submitted in 2020 to convert the building into apartments. The submission proposed to retain only the two-storey block facing onto Nottingham Road in its redevelopment plans with the rest “bulldozed”, according to Derbyshire Live.

Cllr Parker said: “The building represents our architectural and social history. As the last historic building in Somercotes’s high street it deserves to be saved and become a social hub once again to rebuild our community spirit.

“Our community event day is just the start of this, and we’d like not only community support but business to see its potential and help support our fund raising and awareness efforts”.

The group has a Facebook page for more information: (20+) Facebook